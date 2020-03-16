Long queues and empty shop shelves – the impact across Cambridgeshire amid coronavirus outbreak

Shoppers in long queues and empty shop shelves in Cambridgeshire amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Supplied/Facebook Archant

Panic purchases have emptied shop shelves across Cambridgeshire during the wide-spread outbreak of coronavirus.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Empty shelves at Aldi supermarket in Peterborough, Picture: Supplied Empty shelves at Aldi supermarket in Peterborough, Picture: Supplied

Pictures have emerged from Jack’s supermarket in Chatteris over the weekend of long queues stretching outside the store before opening times.

Resident Mark Hemment snapped dozens of people standing with trolleys outside the budget superstore on Sunday, March 15.

He said there are “usually only two to three people waiting” on a normal weekend, but due to the current COVID-19 pandemic shoppers are heading out early.

One Aldi store in Cambridgeshire was cleared out of all multi-packs of toilet rolls as people began stocking up on supplies over isolation fears.

Queues outside Jack's supermarket in Chatteris on Sunday, March 15. Picture: Mark Hemment/Facebook Queues outside Jack's supermarket in Chatteris on Sunday, March 15. Picture: Mark Hemment/Facebook

To get the latest trusted and accurate coronavirus news from Cambridgeshire and Fenland, join our Facebook group: www.facebook.com/groups/CambridgeshireCoronavirusNews

Has coronavirus panic buying affected you or someone that you know? Tell us your story, email: harry.rutter@archant.co.uk