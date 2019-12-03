Advanced search

Cambridgeshire pubs sign up to campaign to crackdown on drink drivers this festive season

PUBLISHED: 15:10 03 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:10 03 December 2019

Fourteen pubs and venues in Fenland and East Cambridgeshire have signed up to a campaign to crackdown on drink drivers this month. Picture: ARCHANT

Fourteen pubs and venues in Fenland and East Cambridgeshire have signed up to a campaign to crackdown on drink drivers this month. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Fourteen pubs and venues in Fenland and East Cambridgeshire have signed up to a campaign to crackdown on drink drivers this month.

The police are promoting the 'I'm DES' scheme where participating venues give free draught soft drinks to designated drivers.

The initiative, led by the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Road Safety Partnership (CPRSP), will aim to reduce the number of road traffic collisions caused by drink driving during the festive period.

In East Cambridgeshire, venues such as Ely City Golf Club, The Beeches Community Centre and Habis Restarant are on the list.

Meanwhile, in March The Ship Inn and Cassanos are also included.

It comes as 46 venues across Cambridgeshire have signed up to the scheme this year - more than triple the number of venues compared to last year.

To participate in the scheme, which runs throughout December, people need to let staff in participating venues know they are the designated driver and ask for an 'I'm DES' wristband from a member of staff.

Jon Morris, casualty reduction officer at Cambridgeshire Constabulary, said: "We would encourage people to take advantage of the scheme and help us make the roads of Cambridgeshire safer for everyone.

"We advise if you're drinking, even if you have just one drink, arrange another way of getting home."

To enforce the campaign, officers will be conducting additional stop-checks throughout December to combat drink and drug drivers.

Officers are also urging members of the public to report drink or drug driving via the dedicated, confidential hotline.

The hotline: 0800 032 0845 is available 24/7.

For more information about drink or drug driving, the law and the dangers it can cause, visit www.cambs.police.uk/drinkdrugdriving

Pubs and venues on the list include:

East Cambridgeshire

You may also want to watch:

- The Fox, Burwell

- The Shed, Lode

- The Beeches Community Centre, Isleham, Ely

- Habis Café Bar and Restaurant, Littleport

- Ely City Golf Club, Ely

- Ye Olde School Bell, Little Downham

- The Bell, Kennett, Newmarket

Fenland

- GER Sports Club, March

- The Angel Inn, Wisbech

- The King's Head, Wisbech

- The Three Tins, Wisbech

- The Red Lion, March

- The Ship Inn, March

- Cassanos, March

Most Read

Lorry driver’s first ever shift ends on its side as they roll artic into ditch on straight Fen road

The B1040, Whittlesey where a lorry driver on their first ever shift rolled into a ditch. Picture: Twitter/@RoadPoliceBCH

‘I’m the father of two sons… one was born a girl’: Father opens up about LGBT+ charity helping son’s transition

Cambridgeshire dad Terry Furlong (centre) has opened up about a LGBT+ charity helping with his son’s transition (Noah - right). Picture: Supplied/Kite Trust

Police warn motorists to drive to weather conditions after car crashes into tree at Mill Hill roundabout at March

Police issued a warning to motorists about driving to weather conditions after a car crashed into a tree at the Mill Hill roundabout on the outskirts of March. Picture: POLICING FENLAND/FAECBOOK

Our highlights as hundreds fill the streets for March’s annual Christmas market

Stalls filled Broad Street and High Street in March for the annual Christmas market on Sunday, December 1. Picture: Ian Carter

Thieves break into The Three Tuns pub in Doddington and steal 13 containers of used cooking oil

The Three Tuns pub in Doddington was broken into this morning (Tuesday December 3) and property was stolen.

Most Read

Lorry driver’s first ever shift ends on its side as they roll artic into ditch on straight Fen road

The B1040, Whittlesey where a lorry driver on their first ever shift rolled into a ditch. Picture: Twitter/@RoadPoliceBCH

‘I’m the father of two sons… one was born a girl’: Father opens up about LGBT+ charity helping son’s transition

Cambridgeshire dad Terry Furlong (centre) has opened up about a LGBT+ charity helping with his son’s transition (Noah - right). Picture: Supplied/Kite Trust

Police warn motorists to drive to weather conditions after car crashes into tree at Mill Hill roundabout at March

Police issued a warning to motorists about driving to weather conditions after a car crashed into a tree at the Mill Hill roundabout on the outskirts of March. Picture: POLICING FENLAND/FAECBOOK

Our highlights as hundreds fill the streets for March’s annual Christmas market

Stalls filled Broad Street and High Street in March for the annual Christmas market on Sunday, December 1. Picture: Ian Carter

Thieves break into The Three Tuns pub in Doddington and steal 13 containers of used cooking oil

The Three Tuns pub in Doddington was broken into this morning (Tuesday December 3) and property was stolen.

Latest from the Cambs Times

Sue Ryder cup! March Golf Club to begin year of fundraising for local hospice

Members of the March Golf Club are gearing up for a year of fundraising for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice. Picture: Supplied

March Committee for Children’s Charities raises more than £2,000 at coffee morning

The March Committee for Childrens Charities raised more than £2,000 at their annual Christmas coffee morning. Picture: Supplied/ARCHIVE

Cambridgeshire pubs sign up to campaign to crackdown on drink drivers this festive season

Fourteen pubs and venues in Fenland and East Cambridgeshire have signed up to a campaign to crackdown on drink drivers this month. Picture: ARCHANT

Thieves break into The Three Tuns pub in Doddington and steal 13 containers of used cooking oil

The Three Tuns pub in Doddington was broken into this morning (Tuesday December 3) and property was stolen.

Shooters American Diner create Christmas display out of recycled kitchen materials

Happy customers enjoying the recycled Christmas display at Shooters American Diner on March riverside. Picture: Supplied/ Claire Smethurst
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists