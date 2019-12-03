Cambridgeshire pubs sign up to campaign to crackdown on drink drivers this festive season

Fourteen pubs and venues in Fenland and East Cambridgeshire have signed up to a campaign to crackdown on drink drivers this month.

The police are promoting the 'I'm DES' scheme where participating venues give free draught soft drinks to designated drivers.

The initiative, led by the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Road Safety Partnership (CPRSP), will aim to reduce the number of road traffic collisions caused by drink driving during the festive period.

In East Cambridgeshire, venues such as Ely City Golf Club, The Beeches Community Centre and Habis Restarant are on the list.

Meanwhile, in March The Ship Inn and Cassanos are also included.

It comes as 46 venues across Cambridgeshire have signed up to the scheme this year - more than triple the number of venues compared to last year.

To participate in the scheme, which runs throughout December, people need to let staff in participating venues know they are the designated driver and ask for an 'I'm DES' wristband from a member of staff.

Jon Morris, casualty reduction officer at Cambridgeshire Constabulary, said: "We would encourage people to take advantage of the scheme and help us make the roads of Cambridgeshire safer for everyone.

"We advise if you're drinking, even if you have just one drink, arrange another way of getting home."

To enforce the campaign, officers will be conducting additional stop-checks throughout December to combat drink and drug drivers.

Officers are also urging members of the public to report drink or drug driving via the dedicated, confidential hotline.

The hotline: 0800 032 0845 is available 24/7.

For more information about drink or drug driving, the law and the dangers it can cause, visit www.cambs.police.uk/drinkdrugdriving

Pubs and venues on the list include:

East Cambridgeshire

- The Fox, Burwell

- The Shed, Lode

- The Beeches Community Centre, Isleham, Ely

- Habis Café Bar and Restaurant, Littleport

- Ely City Golf Club, Ely

- Ye Olde School Bell, Little Downham

- The Bell, Kennett, Newmarket

Fenland

- GER Sports Club, March

- The Angel Inn, Wisbech

- The King's Head, Wisbech

- The Three Tins, Wisbech

- The Red Lion, March

- The Ship Inn, March

- Cassanos, March