Driver left 'shocked' after crashing into wall at George Clare Surgery in Chatteris

25 November, 2019 - 16:20
An elderly driver has crashed their car into the George Clare Surgery in Chatteris. Picture: Archant/FIle

Archant

An elderly driver has caused damage to a Fenland doctors surgery after crashing his car into a wall, police have confirmed.

Police, fire and ambulance were spotted in Chatteris following the incident at the George Clare Surgery on Monday, November 25 at around 2.45pm.

On social media, an eye witness said: "It was an elderly chap who hit the wall of the surgery.

"He didn't go through the wall but it has left cracked brickwork. He was helped out of his car by staff and taken into the surgery in a wheelchair.

"He just appeared shocked but I am not a Doctor! I would guess that his foot slipped on the controls as he was parking."

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "We were called at 2.43pm with reports of a single-vehicle collision in Swan Drive, Chatteris.

"Damage was caused to the George Clare Surgery building as a result of the collision.

"No injuries have been reported and no arrests made."

One resident said: "Well I hope they haven't caused too much damage to the surgery, structure wise because that's the last thing the town needs."

