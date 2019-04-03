Advanced search

Suspected ‘drunk driver’ collides with church wall during early hours of the morning in March

03 April, 2019 - 17:22
The scene outside Trinity Church in March High Street on Sunday, March 31 after a suspected “drunk driver” collided with the wall. Picture: EMMA GOUDE

EMMA GOUDE

The wall of a church in March was knocked down by a suspected “drunk driver” during the early hours of the morning on Sunday, March 31.

Reports from neighbours suggest the incident took place at around 2am outside Trinity Church on High Street and no emergency services were dispatched to the scene.

One High Street resident said: “We looked out and saw the damage and thought it must have been a drunk driver that did it.”

“We contacted the police but they were not interested. Clearly if it was a drunk driver they scuttled away quickly before we they got caught.”

They said that they heard the crash in the early hours but “didn’t realise until the following morning what had happened”.

We have contacted Cambridgeshire Police for a comment.

