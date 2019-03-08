Advanced search

Drivers taken to hospital after three-vehicle crash on A47

PUBLISHED: 10:19 11 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:30 11 April 2019

Drivers taken to hospital after three-vehicle crash on A47. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Archant

A lorry and a van overturned in a ditch as a three-vehicle crash closed the A47 between Thorney and Eye.

The incident happened at 4.20pm yesterday (April 10) with all drivers taken to hospital.

Police said that they had non life-threatening injuries.

Two white vans and a lorry blocked the road as equipment was left strewn across the highway.

Long delays remained in both directions as the stretch was closed from Eye Green services towards Thorney and The Causeway.

Anyone who witnessed the collision should contact police on 101 and quote incident 316 of April 10.

