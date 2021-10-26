Published: 2:31 PM October 26, 2021 Updated: 2:35 PM October 26, 2021

The two-vehicle crash happened in New Road, Chatteris, on Monday October 25. - Credit: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

One person had to be freed from their car after a two-vehicle crash in Chatteris yesterday.

Firefighters including a crew from Chatteris and the north roaming fire engine were called to the scene in New Road at 4.36pm on Monday October 25.

A Cambs Fire spokesman said: “One person was released from their vehicle prior to the arrival of crews.

“Firefighters used specialist equipment to release one casualty, who was left in the care of the ambulance service.

“Crews returned to their station by 6pm.”