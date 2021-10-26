News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Person cut out of car after two-vehicle crash

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 2:31 PM October 26, 2021    Updated: 2:35 PM October 26, 2021
The two-vehicle crash happened in New Road, Chatteris, on Monday October 25.

The two-vehicle crash happened in New Road, Chatteris, on Monday October 25. - Credit: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

One person had to be freed from their car after a two-vehicle crash in Chatteris yesterday.

Firefighters including a crew from Chatteris and the north roaming fire engine were called to the scene in New Road at 4.36pm on Monday October 25.

A Cambs Fire spokesman said: “One person was released from their vehicle prior to the arrival of crews.

“Firefighters used specialist equipment to release one casualty, who was left in the care of the ambulance service.

“Crews returned to their station by 6pm.”

You may also want to watch:

Cambs Live
Chatteris News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Scene at Almond Drive after fire crews tackled bungalow blaze

Cambs Live | Updated

Fire destroys family bungalow in the Fens

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Greater Anglia has halted an Ipswich to Peterborough train at Ely

Cambs Live | Updated

Rowdy passengers force train cancellation

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Archive photo of dockey bags for lunch

Quiz | Quiz

7 questions that could decide if you truly are from the Fens

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Sunday morning in Ely and police stop this suspected drink driver.

Cambs Live

Shocks all round as police pull over 'white van man'

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon