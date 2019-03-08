Two cars cause 'carnage' after colliding near Sir Harry Smith Community College during end of school day on Eastrea Road

The road where two cars collided yesterday afternoon (April 24) at the end of the school day near Sir Harry Smith. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

Two cars caused carnage in Whittlesey yesterday afternoon when they collided close to Sir Harry Smith Community College at the end of the school day.

Police confirmed that a Mazda and Ford car crashed at the top of Guildenburgh Crescent, which connects to Eastrea Road.

Conversation quickly started on social media after people heading into the Fenland town experienced “grid lock traffic” as they approached.

Firefighters were forced to use specialist equipment to stabilise the vehicle and release one of the casualties, who was then left in the care of the East of England Ambulance Service.

A spokesman for the service said: “One crew from Whittlesey and one crew from Stanground were called to a road traffic collision on Eastrea Road, Whittlesey.

“Both crews returned to their stations by 4.45pm.”

Police officers said that injuries were sustained in the collision; however “they were not believed to be serious”.

A police spokesman said: “We were called to the scene at around 3.20pm to reports of a collision between a Mazda 3 Sport and a Ford car.”

An eye-witness said on social media: “It was carnage. Everyone was going via the skinny one track road near Decoy Lakes but it was packed with lorries and cars.”