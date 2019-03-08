Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Two cars cause 'carnage' after colliding near Sir Harry Smith Community College during end of school day on Eastrea Road

PUBLISHED: 12:43 25 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:43 25 April 2019

The road where two cars collided yesterday afternoon (April 24) at the end of the school day near Sir Harry Smith. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The road where two cars collided yesterday afternoon (April 24) at the end of the school day near Sir Harry Smith. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

Two cars caused carnage in Whittlesey yesterday afternoon when they collided close to Sir Harry Smith Community College at the end of the school day.

Police confirmed that a Mazda and Ford car crashed at the top of Guildenburgh Crescent, which connects to Eastrea Road.

Conversation quickly started on social media after people heading into the Fenland town experienced “grid lock traffic” as they approached.

Firefighters were forced to use specialist equipment to stabilise the vehicle and release one of the casualties, who was then left in the care of the East of England Ambulance Service.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman for the service said: “One crew from Whittlesey and one crew from Stanground were called to a road traffic collision on Eastrea Road, Whittlesey.

“Both crews returned to their stations by 4.45pm.”

Police officers said that injuries were sustained in the collision; however “they were not believed to be serious”.

A police spokesman said: “We were called to the scene at around 3.20pm to reports of a collision between a Mazda 3 Sport and a Ford car.”

An eye-witness said on social media: “It was carnage. Everyone was going via the skinny one track road near Decoy Lakes but it was packed with lorries and cars.”

Most Read

Custom Kahn-converted Range Rover worth more than £110,000 new stolen in suspected keyless theft in Guyhirn

John Embling’s custom Kahn Design-converted Range Rover Autobiography stolen from his Guyhirn home. Picture: JOHN EMBLING

Main stretch of A141 between March and Chatteris partially blocked following fire involving fencing and trees at Fen home

The stretch of road which was partially blocked by a fire engine on the A141 Isle of Ely Way this morning (April 24). Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Driver cut out of vehicle after ditch crash on the Sixteen Foot Bank

A driver had to be cut out of their vehicle after it ended up in a ditch along the the Sixteen Foot Bank following a collision. Picture: IAN CARTER.

Fire destroys former Toys R Us store in Peterborough - it took fire crews five hours to make sure blaze was out

Multiple Fire crews tackle blaze at closed Toys R Us store. Bourges Boulevard, Peterborough Tuesday 23 April 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Firefighters tackle March kitchen fire for almost an hour at Primrose Crescent on Easter Monday

Primrose Crescent in March where a kitchen fire broke out over the Easter Weekend. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Custom Kahn-converted Range Rover worth more than £110,000 new stolen in suspected keyless theft in Guyhirn

John Embling’s custom Kahn Design-converted Range Rover Autobiography stolen from his Guyhirn home. Picture: JOHN EMBLING

Main stretch of A141 between March and Chatteris partially blocked following fire involving fencing and trees at Fen home

The stretch of road which was partially blocked by a fire engine on the A141 Isle of Ely Way this morning (April 24). Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Driver cut out of vehicle after ditch crash on the Sixteen Foot Bank

A driver had to be cut out of their vehicle after it ended up in a ditch along the the Sixteen Foot Bank following a collision. Picture: IAN CARTER.

Fire destroys former Toys R Us store in Peterborough - it took fire crews five hours to make sure blaze was out

Multiple Fire crews tackle blaze at closed Toys R Us store. Bourges Boulevard, Peterborough Tuesday 23 April 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Firefighters tackle March kitchen fire for almost an hour at Primrose Crescent on Easter Monday

Primrose Crescent in March where a kitchen fire broke out over the Easter Weekend. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Cambs Times

They had only known each other for a few days but in a ‘fit of anger’ she murdered him - stabbed to death with a kitchen knife, court told

23-year-old Filip Jaskiewicz who was stabbed to death by his girl friend, Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Two cars cause ‘carnage’ after colliding near Sir Harry Smith Community College during end of school day on Eastrea Road

The road where two cars collided yesterday afternoon (April 24) at the end of the school day near Sir Harry Smith. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘He was a kind, gentle soul’: Tributes to March man Jim Clarke who left more than £800 to Eddie’s charity

‘He was a kind, gentle soul’: Tributes to March man Jim Clarke who left more than £800 to Eddie’s charity. Picture: CLARE BUTLER.

March Town end home schedule in style

Action from March Town's win over Fakenham (pic Ian Carter)

Five hundred snakes, 300 turtles, 145 bearded dragons, five racoon dogs, four marmosets and one wallaby rescued in Cambridgeshire by the RSPCA last year

Some of the exotic animals rescued by the RSPCA in Cambridgeshire within the last year, new stats have revealed. Picture: RSPCA ARCHIVE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists