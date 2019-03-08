Advanced search

Car crashes into electricity pole in March and leaves homes on Burrowmoor Road without power

PUBLISHED: 15:18 08 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:18 08 March 2019

A car has wiped an electricity pole on Burrowmoor Road, March. Picture: CAMBS COPS

A car has wiped an electricity pole on Burrowmoor Road, March. Picture: CAMBS COPS

CAMBS COPS

A car has crashed into an electricity pole this morning and caused a power outage for some homes in Burrowmoor Road, March.

Police officers have closed the A141 junction into the road following the crash and aim to reopen as soon as urgent repairs and recovery have taken place.

UK Power are on the scene and working the resolve the power outage after the car caused significant damage to a post supporting the power line.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: We were called at around 10.15am to reports that a car had gone into an electricity pole on the A141 at its junction with Burrowmoor Road.

“Some homes in the area are without power and UK Power are currently working to resolve the issues. No injuries were reported and the junction is closed while repairs take place.”

