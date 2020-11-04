Breaking

Delays expected on A141 between March and Wimblington after vehicle overturns

Delays are expected on the A141 between March and Wimblington this afternoon. Picture: Harry Rutter/File Archant

Police have warned of traffic delays along the A141 between March and Wimblington after reports of a vehicle overturning.

Cambridgeshire Police tweeted just moments ago about the incident, advising motorists to stay away from the area if possible.

Cambs Cops tweeted: “An overturned vehicle on the A141 between Wimblington and March is causing delays.”

• More as we get it