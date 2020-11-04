Breaking
Delays expected on A141 between March and Wimblington after vehicle overturns
04 November, 2020 - 15:21
Police have warned of traffic delays along the A141 between March and Wimblington after reports of a vehicle overturning.
Cambridgeshire Police tweeted just moments ago about the incident, advising motorists to stay away from the area if possible.
Cambs Cops tweeted: “An overturned vehicle on the A141 between Wimblington and March is causing delays.”
• More as we get it
