A47 at Guyhirn re-opens after Mercedes and Nissan collide in two-car crash

The A47 at Guyhirn has re-opened after two cars collided on Monday, March 2. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops Twitter/@FenCops

A motorist has been left with slight injuries after two cars collided on the A47 this morning (March 2).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The A47 at Guyhirn has re-opened after two cars collided on Monday, March 2. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops The A47 at Guyhirn has re-opened after two cars collided on Monday, March 2. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops

The incident happened at around 10.30am and involved a red Mercedes and blue Nissan car on the main stretch from Guyhirn to Peterborough.

A spokesman said: "The A47 at Guyhirn is now fully open following a two-vehicle RTC at the location.

"Slight injury to one passenger who was cleared at the roadside by ambulance. Vehicles recovered at scene. Enquires are ongoing."

The A47 at Guyhirn has re-opened after two cars collided on Monday, March 2. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops The A47 at Guyhirn has re-opened after two cars collided on Monday, March 2. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops

The A47 at Guyhirn has re-opened after two cars collided on Monday, March 2. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops The A47 at Guyhirn has re-opened after two cars collided on Monday, March 2. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops

You may also want to watch: