Driver miraculously escapes injury after lorry overturns on Pearces Road near Whittlesey
PUBLISHED: 11:58 23 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:58 23 August 2019
A lucky lorry driver managed to escape injury this morning after his lorry overturned on Fenland back roads.
A lorry driver escaped injury after his truck crashed near Whittlesey this morning. Picture: Google Maps
Police and fire crews were called to Pearces Road at around 9.50am this morning (August 23) after the lorry crashed into a ditch.
A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "We were called at 9.53am today to reports of a road traffic collision on Pearces Road, Peterborough.
"Officers attended the scene together with firefighters.
A lorry driver escaped injury after his truck crashed near Whittlesey this morning. Picture: Jo Stevens
"The collision involved one vehicle, a lorry, which had overturned. The driver was unharmed."