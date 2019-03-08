Driver miraculously escapes injury after lorry overturns on Pearces Road near Whittlesey

A lorry driver escaped injury after his truck crashed near Whittlesey this morning. Picture: Jo Stevens Archant

A lucky lorry driver managed to escape injury this morning after his lorry overturned on Fenland back roads.

Police and fire crews were called to Pearces Road at around 9.50am this morning (August 23) after the lorry crashed into a ditch.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "We were called at 9.53am today to reports of a road traffic collision on Pearces Road, Peterborough.

"Officers attended the scene together with firefighters.

"The collision involved one vehicle, a lorry, which had overturned. The driver was unharmed."