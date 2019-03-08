Huh?! Land Rover lands on its side while HGV lorry leaves road on same road at same time in separate incidents
PUBLISHED: 17:24 14 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:24 14 October 2019
Twitter/@FenCops
Two vehicles crashed on a quiet Cambridgeshire road at the same time but in separate incidents.
Police were called to rescue two drivers on Monday, October 14 after both left Gull Road in Guyhirn in two separate crashes.
Officers were called to the Fen road at around 12pm after reports came in of a large HGV lorry leaving the road, as well as a Land Rover on its side.
Police released pictures through their social media of the car in a field nearly on its roof - just yards away was the white cargo lorry - carrying gas cylinders - in the ditch.
The road had to be closed while recovery for both vehicles took place in what police are describing as two different scenarios.
A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "We were aware of the HGV off the road at Gull Road in Guyhirn. It is now re-opened following recovery.
"We were called at about 11.45am to reports of a single vehicle collision involving a Land Rover on Gull Road, Guyhirn. Officers attended the scene. No injuries reported."
Both crashes - which are now fully cleared - occurred in the same area around the same time but are unconnected.