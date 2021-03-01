News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Firefighters called to separate blazes within three days

Daniel Mason

Published: 2:56 PM March 1, 2021   
Crews called to Whittlesey fires

Crews from the Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to a building and chimney fire in Whittlesey. - Credit: Facebook/Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

A building and chimney caught fire in Whittlesey in the space of three days. 

Firefighters from Stanground and another crew from Thorney were called to a building fire on Station Road at 5.56am today (Monday), where they found the fire in an outdoor compactor. 

A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters used two hose reels to extinguish the fire.  

“The cause of the fire was accidental. Crews returned to their station by 8am.” 

On February 26, a crew from Whittlesey were called to a chimney fire on Cambers New Drove just after 8pm. 

A Cambs Fire spokesman said: “Firefighters used chimney rods to extinguish the fire, before returning to their station by 9.40pm.  

“Please ensure that you get your chimney swept and brick work inspected at least once a year, preferably before lighting it when the cold weather arrives. This will help to prevent a chimney fire.” 

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service
Whittlesey News

