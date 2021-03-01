Firefighters called to separate blazes within three days
A building and chimney caught fire in Whittlesey in the space of three days.
Firefighters from Stanground and another crew from Thorney were called to a building fire on Station Road at 5.56am today (Monday), where they found the fire in an outdoor compactor.
A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters used two hose reels to extinguish the fire.
“The cause of the fire was accidental. Crews returned to their station by 8am.”
On February 26, a crew from Whittlesey were called to a chimney fire on Cambers New Drove just after 8pm.
A Cambs Fire spokesman said: “Firefighters used chimney rods to extinguish the fire, before returning to their station by 9.40pm.
“Please ensure that you get your chimney swept and brick work inspected at least once a year, preferably before lighting it when the cold weather arrives. This will help to prevent a chimney fire.”
