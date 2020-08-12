Advanced search

Police and rescue crews work together to find missing man in Fen village

PUBLISHED: 13:07 12 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:07 12 August 2020

Members of the Cambridgeshire Search and Rescue team as well as police gathered on Bridge Lane, Wimblington as a missing person was found in the village. Picture: DAN MASON

Police officers and rescue crews helped find a missing man in a Fenland village yesterday (Tuesday).

Members of the Cambridgeshire Search and Rescue team were called to Wimblington on Tuesday, August 11 after Fen cops received reports of a missing person that morning.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesperson said: “Police were called on August 11 at 9.50am to reports of a missing person in Wimblington.

“Officers attended to search the area and a man in his 40s was found safe at about 6.30pm.”

The man received medical support once he was found, before being sent to Peterborough City Hospital as a precaution.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Search and Rescue added: “We were called out at roughly 2.45pm to support the police in the search and offer further assistance to help get a result.

“Our team member vehicles came from across the county, and we stood down at about 5.30pm.”

