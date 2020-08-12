Police and rescue crews work together to find missing man in Fen village

Members of the Cambridgeshire Search and Rescue team as well as police gathered on Bridge Lane, Wimblington as a missing person was found in the village. Picture: DAN MASON Archant

Police officers and rescue crews helped find a missing man in a Fenland village yesterday (Tuesday).

Members of the Cambridgeshire Search and Rescue team were called to Wimblington on Tuesday, August 11 after Fen cops received reports of a missing person that morning.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesperson said: “Police were called on August 11 at 9.50am to reports of a missing person in Wimblington.

“Officers attended to search the area and a man in his 40s was found safe at about 6.30pm.”

The man received medical support once he was found, before being sent to Peterborough City Hospital as a precaution.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Search and Rescue added: “We were called out at roughly 2.45pm to support the police in the search and offer further assistance to help get a result.

“Our team member vehicles came from across the county, and we stood down at about 5.30pm.”