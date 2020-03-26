Advanced search

Crews across Fenland receive appreciation for going above and beyond during coronavirus pandemic

PUBLISHED: 17:45 26 March 2020

One note of appreciation from a Fenland resident. Picture: FENLAND DISTRICT COUNCIL

One note of appreciation from a Fenland resident. Picture: FENLAND DISTRICT COUNCIL

Archant

Waste and recycling crews across Fenland who have gone above and beyond during the coronavirus pandemic have been inundated with well wishes for their efforts.

Fenland District Council?s waste and recycling crews have received waves of appreciation from residents during the COVID-19 outbreak. Picture: FENLAND DISTRICT COUNCILFenland District Council?s waste and recycling crews have received waves of appreciation from residents during the COVID-19 outbreak. Picture: FENLAND DISTRICT COUNCIL

Fenland District Council’s (FDC) waste and recycling service has been running as normal, with all blue, green and brown bin collections and trade waste collections scheduled being completed on time.

Although the service may have to be adapted as the COVID-19 outbreak evolves, crew members are pulling out all the stops to ensure the essential service can continue running as normal for as long as possible.

The team may be stretched, but their efforts haven’t gone unnoticed as residents took to FDC’s Facebook page to share their appreciation.

One person wrote “Thanks very much guys, much appreciate what you’re all doing, keep up the great work”.

Another said: “thank you for keeping some normality in our lives”, while one user added: “thanks to your collector today for our conversation via sign language, checking if I am OK. Stay safe.”

Crews are being extra vigilant with handwashing and hygiene while observing the Government’s social distancing guidelines, and although bulky waste collections are still continuing, FDC asks residents to use these in exceptional circumstances.

Councillor Peter Murphy, the council’s portfolio holder for the environment, said: “The lovely comments crews have received in person and on Facebook have meant so much to them.

“They really are among Fenland’s key workers, going the extra mile to make sure our essential refuse service continues as normal for as long as possible.

“I’m sure residents will understand that we may have to adapt the way we deliver this service in the coming days, weeks and months ahead, but their understanding and support means a lot in these difficult and challenging times.”

Anyone who is self-isolating is urged to double-bag their personal and hygienic waste, such as used tissues and cleaning cloths, to help prevent the spread of infection.

Once completed, it should then be set aside from other waste for 72 hours to kill the virus, before being disposed of with the normal household waste in the green bin.

Regular household recycling can be treated as normal.

For more information, visit the Personal Waste Advice page at https://www.fenland.gov.uk/article/14807/COVID-19-Personal-waste-advice.

Most Read

Angry shopper ‘grabs staff member by their neck’ at Tesco supermarket amid coronavirus pandemic

A member of staff at Hostmoor Avenue Tesco supermarket in March on Friday, March 20 amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Google Maps

Coronavirus: Four deaths confirmed - three at Peterborough City Hospital and a fourth at Hinchingbrooke Hospital, Huntingdon

Peterborough City Hospital where three deaths from coronavirus have been confirmed, Aerial / Drone, Bretton, Peterborough Tuesday 03 December 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Former Cambs UKIP leader Paul Bullen claims ‘majority don’t care about Covid 19, don’t care if they catch it’ and urges pubs and restaurants to re-open

Former Cambs UKIP leader Paul Bullen who has been removed from Twitter after posting controversially about coronavirus. He said 'the majority don't care about Covid 19, don't care if they catch it'. Picture: ARCHANT

Police find two people meeting at 3am to ‘fit car stereo’ despite UK lockdown announcement

Two drivers met in Chatteris to fit a car stereo at around 3am, despite Boris Johnson�s announcement of a UK lockdown. Picture: Supplied/FenCops

Shocking image shows young boys risking their lives taking photos at level crossing

Three young boys have been spotted risking their lives as they take photos at Middle Drove level crossing in March on the busy Ely to Peterborough rail line.

Most Read

Angry shopper ‘grabs staff member by their neck’ at Tesco supermarket amid coronavirus pandemic

A member of staff at Hostmoor Avenue Tesco supermarket in March on Friday, March 20 amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Google Maps

Coronavirus: Four deaths confirmed - three at Peterborough City Hospital and a fourth at Hinchingbrooke Hospital, Huntingdon

Peterborough City Hospital where three deaths from coronavirus have been confirmed, Aerial / Drone, Bretton, Peterborough Tuesday 03 December 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Former Cambs UKIP leader Paul Bullen claims ‘majority don’t care about Covid 19, don’t care if they catch it’ and urges pubs and restaurants to re-open

Former Cambs UKIP leader Paul Bullen who has been removed from Twitter after posting controversially about coronavirus. He said 'the majority don't care about Covid 19, don't care if they catch it'. Picture: ARCHANT

Police find two people meeting at 3am to ‘fit car stereo’ despite UK lockdown announcement

Two drivers met in Chatteris to fit a car stereo at around 3am, despite Boris Johnson�s announcement of a UK lockdown. Picture: Supplied/FenCops

Shocking image shows young boys risking their lives taking photos at level crossing

Three young boys have been spotted risking their lives as they take photos at Middle Drove level crossing in March on the busy Ely to Peterborough rail line.

Latest from the Cambs Times

Crews across Fenland receive appreciation for going above and beyond during coronavirus pandemic

One note of appreciation from a Fenland resident. Picture: FENLAND DISTRICT COUNCIL

Strong trading performance by Mick George - one of Cambridgeshire’s top performing companies - as they post record pre tax profits

Funding secures bid for safety barriers at accident blackspot bends in Fenland. Pictured is Cllr Will Sutton as Mick George hands over the cheque. Mick George is one of the county's most prolific of community supporters. Picture: MICK GEORGE LTD

Surge of calls to police control room from people asking “can I feed my horse” and “can I go fishing”

Police say don't call us about Coronavirus

LETTER: ‘Yes a few thousands will die, but coronavirus pandemic will come to an end’ says reader

Climate change is an even greater threat than coronavirus, says reader George Ginn

Growing concern about social distancing requirements in prisons after 84-year-old prisoner dies at Littlehey

84-year-old prisoner dies at Littlehey
Drive 24