Crews across Fenland receive appreciation for going above and beyond during coronavirus pandemic

One note of appreciation from a Fenland resident. Picture: FENLAND DISTRICT COUNCIL Archant

Waste and recycling crews across Fenland who have gone above and beyond during the coronavirus pandemic have been inundated with well wishes for their efforts.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Fenland District Council?s waste and recycling crews have received waves of appreciation from residents during the COVID-19 outbreak. Picture: FENLAND DISTRICT COUNCIL Fenland District Council?s waste and recycling crews have received waves of appreciation from residents during the COVID-19 outbreak. Picture: FENLAND DISTRICT COUNCIL

Fenland District Council’s (FDC) waste and recycling service has been running as normal, with all blue, green and brown bin collections and trade waste collections scheduled being completed on time.

Although the service may have to be adapted as the COVID-19 outbreak evolves, crew members are pulling out all the stops to ensure the essential service can continue running as normal for as long as possible.

The team may be stretched, but their efforts haven’t gone unnoticed as residents took to FDC’s Facebook page to share their appreciation.

One person wrote “Thanks very much guys, much appreciate what you’re all doing, keep up the great work”.

Another said: “thank you for keeping some normality in our lives”, while one user added: “thanks to your collector today for our conversation via sign language, checking if I am OK. Stay safe.”

Crews are being extra vigilant with handwashing and hygiene while observing the Government’s social distancing guidelines, and although bulky waste collections are still continuing, FDC asks residents to use these in exceptional circumstances.

Councillor Peter Murphy, the council’s portfolio holder for the environment, said: “The lovely comments crews have received in person and on Facebook have meant so much to them.

“They really are among Fenland’s key workers, going the extra mile to make sure our essential refuse service continues as normal for as long as possible.

“I’m sure residents will understand that we may have to adapt the way we deliver this service in the coming days, weeks and months ahead, but their understanding and support means a lot in these difficult and challenging times.”

Anyone who is self-isolating is urged to double-bag their personal and hygienic waste, such as used tissues and cleaning cloths, to help prevent the spread of infection.

Once completed, it should then be set aside from other waste for 72 hours to kill the virus, before being disposed of with the normal household waste in the green bin.

Regular household recycling can be treated as normal.

For more information, visit the Personal Waste Advice page at https://www.fenland.gov.uk/article/14807/COVID-19-Personal-waste-advice.