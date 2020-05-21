Advanced search

Freemasons give generous grant to ambulance staff tackling coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 11:01 21 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:01 21 May 2020

Paramedic Nigel Strange and Dr Rishi Rallan demonstrate the personal protective equipment helped by a donation from Cambridgeshire Freemasons. Picture: SUPPLIED

Freemasons across the Fens, including in Ely, Wisbech, March, Chatteris and Whittlesey, have helped provide vital personal protective equipment (PPE) to air ambulance staff thanks to a generous grant.

Cambridgeshire Freemasons granted £5,000 to crew members at the East Anglian Air Ambulance as they work with coronavirus patients, enabling them to buy PPE such as high-protection masks, gloves, gowns and respirators.

Last year, freemasons in the county received £9,000, with £2.75 million of funding being provided for projects across the country to help those affected by COVID-19.

Richard Hindson, head of operations at the East Anglian Air Ambulance, said: “Our crews’ safety is paramount and we need to keep them safe so that the helicopters and rapid response vehicles remain operational and ready to respond when needed.”

Michael Hinton, from Cambridgeshire Freemasons, said: “I’m very pleased we’ve been able to support the magnificent work of East Anglian Air Ambulance once again.

“It’s essential that their crews have the safety equipment they need to keep themselves and their patients safe while they make their vital contribution to the fight against the coronavirus.”

