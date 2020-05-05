Advanced search

Ready, set, bake! Cricket club gets baking to support town food bank amid coronavirus pandemic

PUBLISHED: 12:52 05 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:52 05 May 2020

Members of March Town Cricket Club took to their kitchens as part of a baking competition to help the March Food Bank. Here is club president Les Mills with some of the entries. Picture: MARCH TOWN CRICKET CLUB

March Town Cricket Club took to their kitchens to provide some sweet treats for residents during the coronavirus lockdown.

Members were tasked with either baking or buying a cake, as well as donating tins and other foodstuffs to the March Food Bank as part of the club’s ‘The Great Cricket Cake Off’ competition.

The challenge was first mentioned on social media on Wednesday, April 29, where club president Les Mills aimed to “help people who are less fortunate than ourselves”.

From chocolate fudge and lemon drizzle to banana and almond muffins with a slice of ginger and walnut cake, there was a wide selection on offer as each entry was delivered to the food bank at the Centenary Baptist Church Hall on High Street.

Catherine Henshaw won the ‘best presented home baked cake’ prize with her rainbow cake, and also picked up a bottle of Prosecco for her efforts.

Barbara Taylor, organiser at March Food Bank, thanked the club members for their generosity during the pandemic.

