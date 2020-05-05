Ready, set, bake! Cricket club gets baking to support town food bank amid coronavirus pandemic

Members of March Town Cricket Club took to their kitchens as part of a baking competition to help the March Food Bank. Here is club president Les Mills with some of the entries. Picture: MARCH TOWN CRICKET CLUB Archant

March Town Cricket Club took to their kitchens to provide some sweet treats for residents during the coronavirus lockdown.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Members of March Town Cricket Club took to their kitchens as part of a baking competition to help the March Food Bank. Here is Catherine Henshaw with her winning rainbow cake. Picture: MARCH TOWN CRICKET CLUB Members of March Town Cricket Club took to their kitchens as part of a baking competition to help the March Food Bank. Here is Catherine Henshaw with her winning rainbow cake. Picture: MARCH TOWN CRICKET CLUB

Members were tasked with either baking or buying a cake, as well as donating tins and other foodstuffs to the March Food Bank as part of the club’s ‘The Great Cricket Cake Off’ competition.

The challenge was first mentioned on social media on Wednesday, April 29, where club president Les Mills aimed to “help people who are less fortunate than ourselves”.

From chocolate fudge and lemon drizzle to banana and almond muffins with a slice of ginger and walnut cake, there was a wide selection on offer as each entry was delivered to the food bank at the Centenary Baptist Church Hall on High Street.

Catherine Henshaw won the ‘best presented home baked cake’ prize with her rainbow cake, and also picked up a bottle of Prosecco for her efforts.

Members of March Town Cricket Club took to their kitchens as part of a baking competition to help the March Food Bank. Here is Barbara Taylor from March Food Bank. Picture: MARCH TOWN CRICKET CLUB Members of March Town Cricket Club took to their kitchens as part of a baking competition to help the March Food Bank. Here is Barbara Taylor from March Food Bank. Picture: MARCH TOWN CRICKET CLUB

Barbara Taylor, organiser at March Food Bank, thanked the club members for their generosity during the pandemic.

Let us know what you’re doing for others during the coronavirus pandemic - email Daniel.Mason@archant.co.uk with more information.

Members of March Town Cricket Club took to their kitchens as part of a baking competition to help the March Food Bank. Picture: MARCH TOWN CRICKET CLUB Members of March Town Cricket Club took to their kitchens as part of a baking competition to help the March Food Bank. Picture: MARCH TOWN CRICKET CLUB

Members of March Town Cricket Club took to their kitchens as part of a baking competition to help the March Food Bank. Picture: MARCH TOWN CRICKET CLUB Members of March Town Cricket Club took to their kitchens as part of a baking competition to help the March Food Bank. Picture: MARCH TOWN CRICKET CLUB

Members of March Town Cricket Club took to their kitchens as part of a baking competition to help the March Food Bank. Picture: MARCH TOWN CRICKET CLUB Members of March Town Cricket Club took to their kitchens as part of a baking competition to help the March Food Bank. Picture: MARCH TOWN CRICKET CLUB

Members of March Town Cricket Club took to their kitchens as part of a baking competition to help the March Food Bank. Picture: MARCH TOWN CRICKET CLUB Members of March Town Cricket Club took to their kitchens as part of a baking competition to help the March Food Bank. Picture: MARCH TOWN CRICKET CLUB

Members of March Town Cricket Club took to their kitchens as part of a baking competition to help the March Food Bank. Picture: MARCH TOWN CRICKET CLUB Members of March Town Cricket Club took to their kitchens as part of a baking competition to help the March Food Bank. Picture: MARCH TOWN CRICKET CLUB

Members of March Town Cricket Club took to their kitchens as part of a baking competition to help the March Food Bank. Picture: MARCH TOWN CRICKET CLUB Members of March Town Cricket Club took to their kitchens as part of a baking competition to help the March Food Bank. Picture: MARCH TOWN CRICKET CLUB