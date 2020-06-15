Fen cricket club covers thousands of kilometres and raises hundreds after Australian trek

From golf days to cycle rides, Chatteris Cricket Club have completed their virtual trek to Canterbury Cricket Club in Australia. Pictures: FACEBOOK/CHATTERIS CRICKET CLUB Archant

Over 20,000 kilometres covered across 49 days while raising hundreds of pounds, it’s fair to say Chatteris Cricket Club have played their part during the coronavirus pandemic.

From running and cycling, to gardening and even washing cars, friends and families put in the hard graft to complete their virtual trek to Australia, as they gave us something to smile about amid troubling times.

Those taking part happily posted pictures of their progress on social media, in all conditions, and even some furry friends joined in the fun.

“The response was amazing; people really got into the spirit of it. I never expected so many people to join us,” Julie Pope, secretary at Chatteris Cricket Club, said.

“We have run, walked, cycled, marched on treadmills, gardened, decorated, washed cars and done housework, and once things opened up a little, nets training and someone even did American football training. People have been out in all weathers.”

The club saw 87 team members complete the 20,286km trek, more than the 17,000km they expected to cover, and were greeted by 18 of the players from Canterbury Cricket Club Down Under, their final destination.

Covering some of the world’s most recognised capital cities along their way, from Paris to Bangkok, it was always hoped the challenge would be finished in time.

Chatteris is one of a few cricket clubs across the Fens doing their best to keep occupied during the lockdown, and it may not be the last time that the club aims to achieve another gruelling feat.

It’s certainly something we might consider doing in the closed season,” Julie said.

“Families were doing it together; wives, husbands, girlfriends, in-laws, friends, committee members, our president Michael Munns and his wife, plus our four-legged friends, so a full range.

“We always hoped we could do it but thought it would take about twice as long as it has actually taken. We told the guys at Canterbury to expect us mid-July.

“It’s made me really proud of the club, the people involved and of the community and that can-do spirit has been one of very few positive things that have come out of the last few weeks and months.

“Both as a club and a town, we have a lot to be proud of.”

To donate, visit https://bit.ly/3d0DErP.

