Guess who? March Town Cricket Club want your help to identify mystery man

March Town CC’s 1st Sunday XI from what is believed to be the 1959-60 season. From back (left): Dr Hocken (umpire), Ken Bailey, Alan Wilson, Bob King, Michael Wallis, Malcolm Southwell and George Granger (scorer). From front (left): Doug Clarke, Dick Hawes, John Isbister, Cecil Hicks, Bill Ashton, and the scoreboard operator (circled) who has not been identified. Picture: MARCH TOWN CRICKET CLUB Archant

Can you help identify the mystery man? If so, March Town Cricket Club are keen to know.

The club has been sent a photograph of the Sunday 1st XI squad from what is believed to be the 1959-60 season.

Everyone in the photograph has been named, apart from one... the scoreboard operator on the front row.

Despite posting the photograph on their Facebook page last Tuesday (March 31) as part of their ‘MTCC History’ series, nobody has been able to identify him.

Stephen Wallis, from March Town Cricket Club, said: “My father sent me the photo which he thinks is a March 1st XI Sunday match from about 1959-60.

“Interesting points of note, no one knows who the young boy on the front row is and there are only 10 players.”

If you know who the scoreboard operator could be, email Stephen Wallis at Stephen.Wallis61@btinternet.com.