Famous faces join Cambridgeshire cops for special Channel 4 TV series which airs this Monday

The celebs joining Cambridgeshire Cops for a new Channel 4 series which airs this Monday (February 11). Picture: CHANNEL 4 (Channel 4 images must not be altered or manipulated in any way) CHANNEL 4 PICTURE PUBLICITY 124 HORSEFERRY ROAD LONDON SW1P 2TX

Model Penny Lancaster – star of Loose Women – is one of the celebrities featured in a new Channel 4 series about Cambridgeshire Police that airs on Monday and was partly filmed in the Fens.

All the celebrities signed up to become special constables and joined police in real life arrests, chasing criminals and fighting crime.

Channel 4 says the first episode features Penny Lancaster “confronting demons from her past”. In one scene she risks life and limb by striking out on her own in pursuit of a robber.

A programme spokesman says it will “serve as a rude awakening to everyone else of the dangers they’re about to face. “But nothing quite prepares them for their first shift.”

Also featured is Katie Piper, a TV presenter who 11 years ago was a victim of crime when she had had acid thrown in her face as she left her house.

In this series Katie struggles to conquer her fears, while Jamie Laing, the Made in Chelsea and Big Brother star, steps up to the challenge of bringing down a potentially dangerous suspect.

The famous faces, that include Gogglebox’s Sandi Bogle and comedian Marcus Brigstocke, will be shown responding to real 999 calls, working in custody, as well as taking part in high-risk drugs raids.

Assistant chief constable Dan Vajzovic said: “This is a great opportunity to give viewers a chance to see some of the excellent work our officers do day in day out.

“The series promises to be entertaining and impactful, offering the viewer a unique view of the role volunteers play in policing their own communities.”

The first episode of Famous and Fighting Crime airs on February 11 at 9pm on Channel 4.

