Published: 9:18 PM August 31, 2021

Snakes alive! RSPCA and fire crews rescue 10ft python from tree

RSPCA and firefighters rescued a10ft long python from a tree in Cambridgeshire on Friday.

10ft python rescued from tree - Credit: RSPCA





A motorcyclist was driving down a quiet country lane in Conington near Peterborough when he saw the large reptile slithering across the road in front of him.

RSPCA Inspector Justin Stubbs arrived to find the snake had climbed into a nearby tree for safety.

Justin said: “I really could not believe it when I saw this huge snake all the way up in the tree - it was a scene from the Jungle Book!

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service helped removed branches to get a clear access to the snake.

10ft python rescued from tree - Credit: RSPCA





They then cut the branch the snake was on so it gently fell into a tarpaulin held by Justin and firefighters beneath.

Justin said: “We then carefully gathered the snake up into a duvet cover and took him to a local specialist for health checks and boarding until the owner can be traced.

“The snake is about 10-foot long and a reticulated python. We think he or she may have been loose for some time as they were cold and a little underweight.”

Justin said: “I’ve rescued hundreds of animals from trees over my 25 years with the RSPCA, cats, birds, foxes, and I’ve been called to many snakes.

“But I wasn’t expecting to see this stunning animal wrapped high up around tree branches in the English countryside!”

10ft python rescued from tree - Credit: RSPCA

Anyone with information about where the snake might have come from is urged to contact the RSPCA on 0300 123 8018.

Justin added: “In the summer time we have more of these animals coming in to our care as the warmer temperatures give them more energy.

“They escape from their vivariums or from back gardens when owners have left them out to enjoy the outside and they have slithered off!

10ft python rescued from tree - Credit: RSPCA





“However, sadly snakes often also end up in our care as some owners don’t realise the commitment that is involved in meeting the needs of these animals and keeping them healthy.

“This is why we’re always saying that people should do their research before taking on a pet.”



