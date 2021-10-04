Published: 5:23 PM October 4, 2021

Weeks after their break up, Trevor Virgo returned to Cambridgeshire and to his former partner’s home – with a rope in his back pocket.

And knowing where she kept the spare key, he was ready to let himself in, a court heard.

As Virgo approached her flat, he switched off the electricity box for the CCTV system.

His terrified victim, noticing the security light had been activated, looked out and saw Virgo, the court was told.

Terrified, she dropped to the floor and hid, crawling through her flat to make sure all doors were locked.

She heard Virgo enter the main hallway and attempt to open the door to her flat.

The victim called her daughter and told her to call police on her behalf, so as not to make any noise.

However, Virgo left before police arrived.

Detectives were able to track his movements and two days later he was arrested in London.

In court he was described as “incredibly dangerous” before being jailed for attempting to attack his ex-partner in her own home.

Virgo, 56, who has a history of violent offending, broke up with the victim in September last year.

But on the evening of Saturday, December 5, he travelled from London to her Peterborough home.

The victim told officers Virgo had turned up at her home unannounced several times and repeatedly contacted her prior to the incident on December 5.

She said she was in fear of him, he was very controlling and she believed he had come to kill her.

Virgo, of John Silkin Lane, Deptford, was found guilty of aggravated burglary with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm and causing fear of violence by harassment following a trial at Huntingdon Law Court in July.

On Friday (October 1), he appeared at Basildon Crown Court where he was sentenced to 12 years in prison, with a further five years on licence upon release.

Sentencing, Judge Edward Collery commended Detective Sergeant Justin Parr and his colleagues for “impressive” police work.

Det Sgt Parr said: “Virgo is an incredibly dangerous man.

“In 1987 he was convicted of child destruction, grievous bodily harm and assaulting police officers, for which he was sentenced to life in prison, and was released only a few years ago.

“I have no doubt he intended to cause his former partner serious harm the day we were called, all because she had ended their relationship.

“Fortunately, we were able to intervene, however, we know this isn’t always the case.

“I would urge anyone who has concerns about a partner, or ex-partner’s behaviour to get in touch with us and make a formal report.

“Measures can be put in place to prohibit contact and protect those who are being harassed or feel unsafe in their own homes.”

Anyone with concerns about a partner or the partner of someone they know can make an application to police under Clare’s Law to ask if a partner has a history of violent or abusive behaviour.



