15 people were arrested and more than £11k in cash, 181 wraps of heroin, cocaine and crack cocaine as well cannabis was seized. - Credit: Danny Loo

Three county lines in Cambridgeshire have been closed following a week of police action to rid the county of drug gangs that resulted in 15 arrests and £11,000 in cash being seized.

Working alongside other forces and partners, officers executed warrants and targeted patrols in St Neots, Chatteris, Wisbech, Willingham, Cambridge and Peterborough where the arrests were made.

Three people, who were in charge of the Rico, Felix and DJ lines, have since been charged with county lines drugs offences and are going through the court system.

They also visited two potential cuckooed addresses, where drug dealers take over the home of a vulnerable person in order to use it as a base for dealing, to ensure people were safeguarded.

Illegal weapons including knives were also seized as well as a £40,000 Land Rover.

And the week of action also resulted in 181 wraps of heroin, cocaine and crack cocaine as well cannabis being seized by officers.

Emmanuel Kamara, 26, from Willingham has been charged with three counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs, production of cocaine, possession with intent to supply crack cocaine, possession of class B drugs and acquire/possess criminal property.

Isabella Miszk, 30, from Willingham has been charged with two counts of being concerned in the supply class A drugs, production of cocaine, possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and acquire/possess criminal property.

Robbie Holding, 20, from St Neots has been charged with possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin, possession of a class B drug and acquire/possess criminal property.

Jorge Smit, 24, from St Neots has been charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine.

Deon Morfett, 23, from St Neots has been charged with possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin.

Usman Yaqub, 32, from Werrington, Peterborough, has been charged with possession with intent to supply class A, failing to stop when directed, concerned in the supply of drugs.

Sandro Dos Santos, 24, from Wentworth Street, Peterborough has been charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine and acquire/possess criminal property.

Raheem Cameron, 23, from St Neots, has been charged with possession with intent to supply heroin and cocaine.

Reece Smith, 20, from Huntingdon, has been charged with possession with intent to supply class A and B drugs and concerned in the supply of class B drugs.

A 31-year-old man from St Neots was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply and released under investigation.

A 19-year-old man from Wisbech, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and released under investigation.

A 21-year-old man from Wisbech was arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs and released under investigation.

A 20-year-old man from Wisbech was arrested on suspicion of two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and released under investigation.

A 53-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and released under investigation.

A 17-year-old boy from Chatteris was arrested on suspicion of supplying controlled drugs and released under investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Chris O’Brien said: “There continues to be a significant demand for crack cocaine and heroin across the county, particularly in the towns and cities, and as a result the market is and remains attractive to county lines.

“The force works tirelessly to tackle county lines drug supply and organised crime group disruption.

“We are committed to tackling drug networks which bring a whole host of criminality to our county as well as harm to the most vulnerable people in our communities including violence and exploitation.

“If you send people to deal drugs in Cambridgeshire on your behalf, we will find them and then find you and bring you all to justice.

"If you’re exploiting people, we will safeguard them and work with partners to ensure they are protected.”

If you suspect someone is involved in drugs and drug dealing or is vulnerable and being preyed on by a gang, you can report it online www.cambs.police.uk/report or call police on 101. In an emergency always call 999.



