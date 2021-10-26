Published: 3:47 PM October 26, 2021

Three people have been charged in connection with a £2m arson in Peterborough two years ago.

Up to 50 lorry trailers that were destroyed had been full of parts for washing machines and fridges.

Emergency services were called at about 7pm on August 29, 2019 with reports of the blaze at Hotpoint in Celta Road.

No one was injured during the incident.

Craig Allpress, 21, of Blackmead in Orton Malborne, and a 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have been charged with arson causing damage worth £754,871 to HGV trailers and their contents, as well as criminal damage to white goods belonging to Hotpoint.

The 17-year-old has also been charged with further offences alongside Nathan Vinden, 21, of Gordon Avenue in Woodston, in connection with an incident at a building site off London Road in Hampton the previous day (August 28).

Both have been charged with arson causing £20,000 worth of damage at GKL building site, burglary of an Oasis Welfare Unit at the building site, including theft of keys to an excavator, and criminal damage to an excavator, fencing and tools.

All three have been notified of the charges today (Tuesday) and are due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on November 12.

Four other men, two aged 18, and the others aged 21 and 22, who were all arrested as part of the investigation will have no further action taken against them.