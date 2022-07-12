The figures do not include catalytic converter thefts, of which there have been 27 reports since July 1. - Credit: 28704869

Police in Cambridgeshire have confirmed reports of 43 thefts or attempted thefts from vehicles so far in July - including six incidents in one village on just one night.

Between Friday, July 8 and Saturday, July 9, opportunist thieves targeted six vehicles in Balsham, near Linton.

These make up some of the 11 incidents reported in South Cambridgeshire this month.

Elsewhere in the county, 25 of thefts or attempted thefts took place in Peterborough, four in Fenland, two in Cambridge and one in East Cambridgeshire.

These figures do not include the 27 reports of catalytic converter theft which Cambridgeshire Constabulary has received since July 1.

Sergeant Sam Tucker, from Peterborough’s Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "Unfortunately we are seeing a mix of offences across the county with some vehicles being left unlocked and offenders chancing their luck, while others are much more brazen and have taken to smashing windows to get what they want from inside.

“A range of items have been stolen from small amounts of loose change, through to more valuable items such as laptops, mobile phones, sat navs, power tools and larger amounts of cash.

“We are working hard to catch anyone responsible for these thefts, however, I would urge members of the public to remove items from within their vehicles where possible, and also double check their vehicle is locked before leaving it.

“We’ve had several reports of attempted thefts or where someone has been caught on video doorbell cameras trying door handles of cars – please continue to report these to us.”

Anyone with information regarding vehicle thefts can report it online, or by calling the police's non-emergency number 101.