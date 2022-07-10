Royal Mail staff find 46 illegal packages in Cambridgeshire's postal system
- Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Police officers have found crack cocaine, spice, sleeping pills and a butterfly knife at a Cambridgeshire sorting office.
On a visit to Royal Mail's sorting office in Werrington, Peterborough on Thursday, July 7, Cambridgeshire officers recovered 46 packages which contained illegal items.
Royal Mail staff intercepted the packages as they made their way through the postal system.
A Cambridgeshire Constabulary spokesperson said: "If you're missing some post, we might just have it at Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough.
"Officers attended the Royal Mail sorting office in Werrington on Thursday and the staff there intercepted 46 packages in June containing cannabis, cannabis edibles, crack cocaine, spice and a butterfly knife.
"Scotland, Wales and Lithuania were just some of the destinations the packages were going to."
Pictures from the police force show several boxes of Zopiclone sleeping medication, Pregabalin medication for people who suffer with nerve damage, and Temazepam.
These are all controlled substances in the UK because the government believes they are "especially addictive and harmful".
Most Read
- 1 First photos of £32m Kings Dyke crossing that opens on Monday
- 2 Kings Dyke crossing opens on Monday - 50 years after campaign began
- 3 Royal Mail staff find 46 illegal packages in Cambridgeshire's postal system
- 4 Recap: Traffic stopped on A11 due to car fire near Cambridge and Newmarket
- 5 What you need to know about flying ant day
- 6 Three March locals win £30k each on Postcode Lottery
- 7 11 woodland escapes in Cambridgeshire
- 8 Man assaulted partner and police officers in March
- 9 Praise for Rikki murder squad as family campaign for killer’s sentence to be increased
- 10 How to see the biggest supermoon of the year next week
Pictures also show that one drugs stash was packaged in a black bin bag and placed in a Nike shoe box, and another substance was wrapped in foil and placed inside jars.