Royal Mail staff find 46 illegal packages in Cambridgeshire's postal system

Will Durrant

Published: 4:33 PM July 10, 2022
Royal Mail staff in Peterborough handed 46 packages containing controlled or illegal items to Cambridgeshire Constabulary 

Royal Mail staff in Peterborough handed 46 packages containing controlled or illegal items to Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Police officers have found crack cocaine, spice, sleeping pills and a butterfly knife at a Cambridgeshire sorting office.

On a visit to Royal Mail's sorting office in Werrington, Peterborough on Thursday, July 7, Cambridgeshire officers recovered 46 packages which contained illegal items.

Royal Mail staff intercepted the packages as they made their way through the postal system.

A butterfly knife and various controlled substances were among the haul, which are no longer in Cambs' postal system

A butterfly knife and various controlled substances were among the haul, which are no longer in Cambridgeshire's postal system

A Cambridgeshire Constabulary spokesperson said: "If you're missing some post, we might just have it at Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough.

"Officers attended the Royal Mail sorting office in Werrington on Thursday and the staff there intercepted 46 packages in June containing cannabis, cannabis edibles, crack cocaine, spice and a butterfly knife.

"Scotland, Wales and Lithuania were just some of the destinations the packages were going to."

One of the packages intercepted at the Werrington sorting office was a Nike shoebox filled with an illegal substance

One of the packages intercepted at the Werrington sorting office was a Nike shoebox filled with an illegal substance

Pictures from the police force show several boxes of Zopiclone sleeping medication, Pregabalin medication for people who suffer with nerve damage, and Temazepam.

These are all controlled substances in the UK because the government believes they are "especially addictive and harmful".

Pictures also show that one drugs stash was packaged in a black bin bag and placed in a Nike shoe box, and another substance was wrapped in foil and placed inside jars.

