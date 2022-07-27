News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Nearly 50 motorcycles stolen in Cambridgeshire in less than one month

Will Durrant

Published: 5:19 PM July 27, 2022
A total 49 motorcycle thefts were reported in Cambridgeshire between June 27 and July 23

A total 49 motorcycle thefts were reported in Cambridgeshire between June 27 and July 23 - Credit: Niall Carson/PA

Nearly 50 motorcycles have been stolen in Cambridgeshire in less than one month, police in the county have said.

Vehicles have been stolen from towns and villages, particularly in the south and west of the county, including Cambourne, Cottenham, Abbots Ripton near Huntingdon, Great Shelford and Cambridge.

Out of a total 49 thefts reported to police between June 27 and July 23, 43 took place in the city of Cambridge.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary officers are urging motorcyclists to secure their bikes.

Detective Chief Inspector Alan Page, from the force, said: "We're seeing an increase in mopeds, scooters and motorbikes of all makes and models being taken from driveways, car parks and public places by simply being wheeled away.

"Thieves only need a matter of seconds to steal one, especially if they are left with poor security. We're asking people to 'lock, chain and cover'."

Cambridgeshire Constabulary has a webpage with details on protecting motorcycles, mopeds and scooters from theft: https://bit.ly/3cP40mh

A police spokesperson set out the "lock, chain and cover" process.

They said: "Lock - Use a disc lock to help secure the front brake disc, or a grip lock to secure the brake and throttle controls.

"You could also use a D lock on the front wheel to stop it being wheeled away.

"Chain - Thieves often steal a bike by breaking the steering lock and wheeling it away.

"Use a chain lock through the back wheel. Secure your bike, with the lock taut to an immovable object such as a ground anchor or street furniture.

"This will stop thieves from cutting a lock trailing on the ground using an angle grinder.

"If this isn’t possible, thread the chain through your bike frame and back wheel.

"Cover - Thieves often 'shop' for particular models. Using a cover instantly make it less attractive to them."

The spokesperson added: "There are other measure that can be taken including fitting an alarm, marking parts of the bike to make them difficult for criminals to sell on, keeping your bike in a garage or shed or in a well-lit area with CCTV."

