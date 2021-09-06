Published: 11:57 AM September 6, 2021

A man was slashed around the face with a broken vodka bottle in a drunken attack by someone he thought of as a friend.

The victim was leaving a pharmacy on June 11when he spotted Dennis O’Keefe, 46, and went to talk to him.

O’Keefe became inexplicably aggressive so the victim walked away.

As he did so, O’Keefe called him back and asked him for a fight. O’Keefe then lashed out and punched the victim in the face while holding a broken vodka bottle.

The jagged edge of the bottle slashed the victim across the face, leaving him bleeding heavily, and he was taken to Peterborough City Hospital for treatment.

CCTV footage showed O’Keefe smashing the bottle and later running towards the victim with it.

O’Keefe, of Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough, said he was intoxicated at the time.

He admitted two counts of wounding with intent and one of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

He was sentenced to eight years in prison at Cambridge Crown Court on September 2.

Detective Constable Paul Twell, who investigated, said: “This was an extremely violent and motiveless attack, which left the victim with nasty injuries requiring hospital treatment.

“There is absolutely no place for behaviour like this in our county and we will do all we can to bring offenders to justice and remove offensive weapons from our streets.

“If you know someone who carries a weapon, please tell us so we can make our communities safer for everyone.”

The victim was leaving a pharmacy in Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough, when the attack happened.