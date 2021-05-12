Published: 10:38 AM May 12, 2021

This lorry driver threw a bottle of whiskey and wine from his cab before blowing nearly twice the legal alcohol limit in a roadside breath test. - Credit: Policing Fenland

A lorry driver involved in a crash on the A1 threw a whiskey and wine bottle from their cab before failing a police roadside alcohol breath test.

The artic lorry, belonging to French logistics company Jetfreeze, was seen driving across both lanes before leaving the road onto the grass verge.

Cambridgeshire police caught up with the driver nearby pulled over at the side of the road where they spotted the alcohol bottles at the roadside.

This lorry driver threw a bottle of whiskey and wine from his cab before blowing nearly twice the legal alcohol limit in a roadside breath test. - Credit: Policing Fenland

A police spokesperson said: “We were called to assist with a collision on the A1 northbound involving a HGV which was driving across both lanes, before leaving the road on the grass verge.

“The lorry was located a few miles up the road from the initial scene and pulled over in a lay-by where the driver then threw a whiskey and wine bottle from the cab!

This lorry driver threw a bottle of whiskey and wine from his cab before blowing nearly twice the legal alcohol limit in a roadside breath test. - Credit: Policing Fenland

You may also want to watch:

“A breath test revealed he was almost twice the legal limit, and therefore was arrested and taken to custody leaving his lorry behind for colleagues to have to come and collect at a later date.”