Motorcyclist killed after driver fell asleep at the wheel

Mollie Southam was driving on the A16 near Newborough when her car veered into the opposite lane. - Credit: Google Maps

A driver has killed a motorcyclist after falling asleep at the wheel and "veering into oncoming traffic".

The incident occurred at about 6.00am on February 7, 2020.

Mollie Southam, 23, was driving on the A16 near Newborough when her car veered into the opposite lane, hitting a motorcycle head-on and causing a five-vehicle crash.

Motorcyclist Simon Rayner, 51, of Thomas Road, Spalding, died at the scene.

Cambridgeshire Police have revealed that, during their investigation, it became clear that Southam had "ignored the warning signs" and fallen asleep.

Following a trial in May, Southam, of Hawthorn Drive, Brackley, was found guilty of causing death by careless driving.

She appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on Monday (June 27), where she was sentenced to 12 months in prison, suspended for two years and 160 hours of unpaid work.

Mollie Southam has also been disqualified from driving for three years.

Detective sergeant Mark Dollard, of Cambridgeshire Police, said: “This was a needless tragedy. It shows the importance of being well rested before driving and to not drive while tired.

“Mr Rayner lost his life because Miss Southam fell asleep at the wheel.

"His family have had their lives changed forever and she will have to live with the consequences of her actions.

“If people can take anything away from this, it should be that tiredness can kill.

"Take a break if you need to, a 15-minute delay is better than a life ruined.”