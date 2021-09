Published: 2:58 PM September 3, 2021

The A47 is currently closed in both directions at the Guyhirn services and at the A47 crossroads with Black Drove following a crash. - Credit: GOOGLE MAPS

Part of the A47 is currently closed due to a collision.

It is shut in both directions at the Guyhirn services and at the A47 crossroads with Black Drove.

Police are advising motorists to "find an alternative route for the time being".