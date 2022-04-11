Cambridgeshire Police busted open a Peterborough drugs ring when their runner was pulled over on the A47 for "poor driving" - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary/Archant

A family of drug dealers whose turnover was almost £250,000 between December 2018 and February 2021 has been jailed.

Cambridgeshire Police busted open the drug ring after Konstantinos Androulakis, aged 25, was pulled over on the A47 due to "poor driving".

Officers stopped Androulakis' vehicle on the dual-carriageway near Rhubarb Bridge, Peterborough in the early hours of September 5, 2020.

A search of the car uncovered seven bags of cannabis and 39 bags of cocaine.

Androulakis told Cambridgeshire Police that he was delivering the drugs on behalf of "Tony", who was identified as Xhejni Mucaj, aged 29, of Hartley Avenue in Fengate.

Xhejni Mucaj, 29, of Hartley Avenue in Fengate, who has been jailed for seven years and six months - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

The drug runner's confession led to an investigation which has resulted in prison sentences for eight dealers, which a police spokesperson has described as "significant".

Xhenji was arrested at his home in Fengate during the police raid on March 25.

His 23-year-old wife Christiana Sopikou and his sister, Sabina Mucaj, aged 25, were also arrested.

Christiana Sopikou, 23, of Hartley Avenue in Fengate, who has been jailed for six years and five months - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Sabina Mucaj, 25, of Freston in Paston, who has been jailed for nine years - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Bahri Mucaj, of Oatfield Street in Glasgow, who has been jailed for seven years - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Police simultaneously carried out a warrant at a flat belonging to Bahri Mucaj, Xhenji's father.

They arrested Bahri, of Oatfield Street in Glasgow, at the Viersen Platz, Peterborough, flat where they also discovered cocaine worth £50,000, along with £50,000 in cash.

Further investigation found that the family turned over around £250,000 using one bank account between 2018 and 2021, with approximately £200,000 linked to drug dealing.

In court, Xhejni admitted to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis, as well as conspiracy to conceal criminal property – namely money laundering.

He was sentenced to seven years and six months in prison.

Christiana, Sabina and Bahri were all charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine, conspiracy to conceal criminal property, and conspiracy to supply cannabis.

Christiana admitted the offences, while Sabina and Bahri were found guilty following a Peterborough Crown Court trial.

Christina received a jail sentence of six years and five months, while Bahri received a seven-year sentence.

Sabina was handed nine years in prison.

A box of cocaine uncovered during the Cambridgeshire Police investigation - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Between December 2018 and February 2021, the family turned over almost £250,000 - of which £200,000 was linked to drug dealing - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

When Cambridgeshire Police searched Xhejni's flat, they found a "deal line" mobile phone.

Officers identified three men from Orton Goldhay who supplied drugs on behalf of the Mucaj family - 32-year-old Mihal Vasili, of Howland, and 24-year-olds Anastasios Skoulas and Georgios Chachlakis, of Bringhurst.

Mihal Vasili, 32, of Howland in Orton Goldhay, has been jailed for two years and eight months - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Anastasios Skoulas, 24, of Bringhurst in Orton Goldhay, who has been jailed for two years and eight months - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Georgios Chachlakis, 24, of Bringhurst in Orton Goldhay, who has been jailed for two years, eight months - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

They all admitted possession with intent to supply cocaine and were each sentenced to two years and eight months in prison at Peterborough Crown Court on February 18.

Skoulas also admitted possessing cannabis.

Androulakis, the A47 driver, was jailed for two-and-a-half years in November 2020 after admitting possession with intent to supply cannabis and cocaine.

He was later deported to Greece.

Cash found during the Cambridgeshire Police investigation - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Bags of cocaine which the drugs gang were preparing to sell - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

DC Andy Macdonald, of Cambridgeshire Police, said: "This was a long and complex investigation which began unravelling after Androulakis came to our attention 18 months ago.

"The Mucaj family ran a criminal business, turning over a lot of money in a short period of time.

"Through many, many hours of investigation, we have managed to take out a significant drugs line in Peterborough and put those behind it in prison for a considerable amount of time."

He added that Cambridgeshire Police can receive drug dealing reports online: https://bit.ly/3JoxW3w