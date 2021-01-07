Dashcam appeal after police pursuit ends in arrest
- Credit: POLICING FENLAND
A dashcam appeal has been launched following a police pursuit that started at Thorney but ended close to Chatteris.
Police said they pursued a Jeep several times on Wednesday along the A47 Thorney to Guyhirn and A141 Guyhirn to Chatteris.
Officers said the driver remains in custody on suspicion of dangerous driving and criminal damage.
Social media users took to the Policing Fenland Facebook page to say they had witnessed the pursuit take place.
One person said: "I am sure this is the vehicle that almost hit me on Creek Road. It was doing easily 50mph down the 30mph road. I noticed it had no rear number plate."
You may also want to watch:
Another added: "I witnessed him hurtling past at Mill Hill roundabout heading into Wimblington. Police shortly after."
Others commended officers for managing to arrest the suspect, with one person writing: "Good work police people in catching him.
Most Read
- 1 Work to start early on £16m, A47 scheme - but expect delays for 14 months
- 2 'I planned my own suicide' - restaurateur opens up on mental health battle
- 3 Costs awarded against Fenland Council after successful appeal for new home
- 4 Sunken boat left half submerged in River Nene after flash flooding
- 5 Town markets ‘provide a vital lifeline in offering essential goods’
- 6 Police urge home workers to ‘make it hard for burglars’
- 7 Wisbech to Littleport, Ely to Upwell - coronavirus cases up to Christmas Day
- 8 False alarm! Armed police return from ‘incident involving weapons’
- 9 Temporary traffic lights to be in place for £74,000 resurfacing work
- 10 Viewers react to 'brilliant' 24 Hours in Police Custody: Black Widow
"I know this isn’t helpful but you’re appreciated."
Anyone who witnessed the pursuit and has dashcam footage should get in touch by calling police on 101.