Dashcam appeal after police pursuit ends in arrest

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 5:05 PM January 7, 2021   
Police pursuit

A dashcam appeal has been launched following a police pursuit involving a Jeep on Wednesday. It started along the A47 Thorney to Guyhirn but ended close to Chatteris.

A dashcam appeal has been launched following a police pursuit that started at Thorney but ended close to Chatteris. 

Police pursuit man in back of police van

The suspect is pictured in the back of the police van.

Police said they pursued a Jeep several times on Wednesday along the A47 Thorney to Guyhirn and A141 Guyhirn to Chatteris.

Officers said the driver remains in custody on suspicion of dangerous driving and criminal damage.

Social media users took to the Policing Fenland Facebook page to say they had witnessed the pursuit take place.

Police pursuit



One person said: "I am sure this is the vehicle that almost hit me on Creek Road. It was doing easily 50mph down the 30mph road. I noticed it had no rear number plate."

Another added: "I witnessed him hurtling past at Mill Hill roundabout heading into Wimblington. Police shortly after." 

Jeep in police pursuit




Others commended officers for managing to arrest the suspect, with one person writing: "Good work police people in catching him.

"I know this isn’t helpful but you’re appreciated."

Anyone who witnessed the pursuit and has dashcam footage should get in touch by calling police on 101.

Chatteris News

