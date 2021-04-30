News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wimblington murder probe: £300,000 house where man died

John Elworthy

Published: 11:07 AM April 30, 2021   
Wimblington murder probe

A man arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man at a property in Wimblington, near March, remains in custody today.. - Credit: © Terry Harris

A £300,000 detached house in a Cambridgeshire village remains sealed off today as detectives probe a suspected murder.  

Police remain at the scene and forensic officers continue their work.  

A man arrested yesterday (Thursday) on suspicion of murder remains in custody at Thorpe Wood police station in Peterborough. 

Police say a 64-year-old man from March was arrested at the house in Honeysuckle Close, Wimblington, following the death of a second man at the property.  

The identity of the dead man is being withheld by Cambridgeshire police until formal identification has been made.  

A police spokesman said: “The force control room was called by the ambulance service at about 12.10pm following the discovery of a man with injuries.  

“He was declared dead shortly afterwards and police are treating his death as suspicious.” 

A man arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man in Wimblington

Police confirmed a post mortem is taking place at Peterborough City Hospital this morning. 

The spokesman added: “A police cordon remains up at the property and investigations, including forensic searches, continue being carried out at the scene.” 

A man arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man in Wimblington,

Last night in an earlier statement police said “Detectives are not looking for anyone else in connection with the death at this time. 

A man arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man in Wimblington

“It is being treated as an isolated incident.” 

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Wimblington News

