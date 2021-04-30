Published: 11:07 AM April 30, 2021

A man arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man at a property in Wimblington, near March, remains in custody today.. - Credit: © Terry Harris

A £300,000 detached house in a Cambridgeshire village remains sealed off today as detectives probe a suspected murder.

Police remain at the scene and forensic officers continue their work.

A man arrested yesterday (Thursday) on suspicion of murder remains in custody at Thorpe Wood police station in Peterborough.

Police say a 64-year-old man from March was arrested at the house in Honeysuckle Close, Wimblington, following the death of a second man at the property.

The identity of the dead man is being withheld by Cambridgeshire police until formal identification has been made.

A police spokesman said: “The force control room was called by the ambulance service at about 12.10pm following the discovery of a man with injuries.

“He was declared dead shortly afterwards and police are treating his death as suspicious.”

Police confirmed a post mortem is taking place at Peterborough City Hospital this morning.

The spokesman added: “A police cordon remains up at the property and investigations, including forensic searches, continue being carried out at the scene.”

Last night in an earlier statement police said “Detectives are not looking for anyone else in connection with the death at this time.

“It is being treated as an isolated incident.”