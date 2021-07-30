News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Alleged paedophile released on bail

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 3:34 PM July 30, 2021   
30,000 people have watched a live stream on Facebook of a man, 41, from March, Cambs, confronted about alleged online chat

30,000 people have watched a live stream on Facebook of a man, 41, from March, Cambs, confronted about alleged online chat with a 14-year-old girl.


A suspected paedophile from March who is accused of long-term grooming of a girl he thought to be just 14 has been released on bail.

Members of Enforcers UK spoke to the 41-year-old man on the steps of his home and quizzed him extensively about his actions.  

The team claimed he had carried on his conversations with the 14-year-old for many months, one of them claiming she had run out of printer paper running off the multiple messages exchanged.  

They told the suspect he had continued his conversations – with offers to meet at a hotel or go to a cinema – over a long period.

He was unaware, of course, the 14-year-old girl was in fact a decoy being used by Enforcers UK Ltd.  

Enforcers UK told the man: “You have to deal with the consequences of your actions – as a 41year-old man you have to deal with it.”

Another team member said they had evidence of his conversations over many months, and told him that despite the ‘girl’ stating her age he continued the chats.  

They accused him of grooming, and using enticements to stage a meeting.  

They said once he had stepped outside the house to speak with them, he would not be allowed back in.

They said they had the power to protect him until police arrived.  

“You're here for your safety,” one told him. “We plan to hand you over to police, fit and fine.”

Another told the suspect: “We know you wanted to take that 14-year-old to a hotel and rape her.”

The sting was livestreamed on Facebook – and nearly 30,000 people have seen it so far.  

Police were seen arriving and escorting the suspect to a van before being taken away for questioning.  

A police spokesman has since said: "I can confirm he has been released on bail."


Cambridgeshire Constabulary
March News

