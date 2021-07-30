News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Hoax caller flouted strict court order after just three days

Katie Woodcock

Published: 6:00 AM July 30, 2021   
Anthony Walson flouted a strict court order in just three days.

A hoax caller flouted a strict court order in just three days by calling 999 and threatening to assault police officers. 

Anthony Walson, 56, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates Court on July 28 and was fined £100. 

He was also ordered to pay £119 in costs after pleading guilty to breaching a criminal behaviour order. 

Walsom, of Ramsey Way, Stanground, Peterborough was given a criminal behaviour order (CBO) in March 2021 after phoning emergency services more than 50 times in a day over fake emergencies. 

A clause banned him from calling 999 unless in a genuine emergency. 

After just three days, Walsom phoned 999 again, and threatened to assault police officers. 

PC Umar Shabit said: “The force’s call handlers work tirelessly day-in-day-out to protect the public and hoax calls can prevent them doing their job. 

“The misuse of out 999 service can cost lives and will not be tolerated, nor will abusive behaviour.” 

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Cambridgeshire
Peterborough News

