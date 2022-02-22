News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
£1,000 reward after family cat shot twice with air rifle in Cambridgeshire

Ben Jolley

Published: 12:31 PM February 22, 2022
An X-ray shows the injuries that Mittens the cat, inset, suffered after she was shot twice in Chatteris.

An X-ray shows the injuries that Mittens the cat, inset, suffered after she was shot twice in Chatteris. - Credit: JOSIE REYNOLDS

A £1,000 reward is being offered after a cat was was shot twice by an air rifle in Chatteris, leaving her in need of emergency treatment.

Josie Reynolds is appealing for information and CCTV after her rescue cat Mittens was shot at the weekend.

She was told there were two men carrying rifles in the Hunters Close (near the town's park entrance) area at around 8pm on Saturday evening (February 19).

Mittens the cat was shot twice by an air rifle in Chatteris.

Mittens the cat was shot twice by an air rifle in Chatteris. - Credit: JOSIE REYNOLDS

"This potentially means our cat wasn't shot twice by one person, and that she was shot by two people," she said, having reported the incident to police and the RSPCA.

"One aiming for her head, the other for her chest. They were aiming to kill."

After Mittens made it home, she took her to the vets and she "made it through surgery" - however she has been suffering from neurological damage ever since.

"There's still a long way to go with recovery and it's a case of wait and see how well the next stage goes. 

Mittens the cat was shot twice by an air rifle in Chatteris.

Mittens the cat was shot twice by an air rifle in Chatteris. - Credit: JOSIE REYNOLDS

"She might recover. She might not. 

"Thank you all for your concern and well wishes for her," she added.

Having got Mittens from the Blue Cross animal charity almost two years ago, along with her sister Misty, she said: "Like anyone with pets, she's a member of the family."

The £1,000 reward is being offered for "reliable information that will lead to a conviction of animal cruelty and criminal damage". 

She also gave a warning to the people who own cats that roam near and around Wenny Park/Meadows: "Some disgusting, vile, pathetic excuse for a human being shot our cat TWICE."

An X-ray shows the injuries that Mittens the cat suffered after she was shot twice in Chatteris.

An X-ray shows the injuries that Mittens the cat suffered after she was shot twice in Chatteris. - Credit: JOSIE REYNOLDS

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Constabulary said: "We have received a report of a cat being shot twice by an air rifle in Parkside, Chatteris.

"The incident is believed to have taken place between midnight on February 17 and 5.30am on February 20.

"An investigation has been launched and inquiries are ongoing. 

"Anyone with information is urged to contact police online: www.cambs.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/ quoting crime reference 35/12357/22. 

"Anyone without internet access should call 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency.

