News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News > Crime

Man in court following armed robbery at service station

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 9:57 AM August 23, 2021   
Applegreen service station

Applegreen service station in Bridge Street Chatteris where a cashier was held up at gunpoint on Saturday August 21. - Credit: Archant

A man is due in court today (Monday August 23) in connection with an armed robbery at a service station in Chatteris.

Police were called at 8.29pm on Saturday evening (August 21) with reports of a gun-point robbery at Applegreen Services in Bridge Street.

No one was injured during the incident.

Shane Richards, 29, of Treeway in Chatteris, was arrested in the town just after midday yesterday afternoon (Sunday August 22).

He has since been charged with robbery and being in possession of an imitation firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence (robbery).

You may also want to watch:

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today.

Most Read

  1. 1 Lone cashier held up at gunpoint at service station
  2. 2 Laboratory company holding recruitment open day
  3. 3 Driver freed by firefighters after crashing Peugeot into bungalow 
  1. 4 Death of five-week-old baby attacked by family dog was a 'tragic accident'
  2. 5 Man in court following armed robbery at service station
  3. 6 Two injured after freight train and tractor collide at remote Fen crossing
  4. 7 Audi hits wooden rails and smashes into house
  5. 8 Freight train crashes into tractor at Cambridgeshire level crossing
  6. 9 Vandals strike at former home of Patsy Brewin
  7. 10 Special sacked for 94mph drive, use of term 'pikey rodders' and snooping into police computers
Cambs Live
Chatteris News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A view of the coastline from Hunstanton South Beach towards Heacham

Norfolk Live

Woman, 18, sexually assaulted on Hunstanton beach

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Diners enjoy a meal inside one of the outdoor dining pods which have been installed for social distancing at The Barn...

Diners leave restaurant without paying - despite getting last minute table

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
An old rail training building at March railways station was demolished at the start of this month (August)

Gallery

Demolition signals start of multi-million pound rail station upgrade

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Carolyn Wilson with trophy she won at Special Olympics in 1996

Ex-horse riding champion shares words of wisdom ahead of Paralympics

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon