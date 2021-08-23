Published: 9:57 AM August 23, 2021

Applegreen service station in Bridge Street Chatteris where a cashier was held up at gunpoint on Saturday August 21. - Credit: Archant

A man is due in court today (Monday August 23) in connection with an armed robbery at a service station in Chatteris.

Police were called at 8.29pm on Saturday evening (August 21) with reports of a gun-point robbery at Applegreen Services in Bridge Street.

No one was injured during the incident.

Shane Richards, 29, of Treeway in Chatteris, was arrested in the town just after midday yesterday afternoon (Sunday August 22).

He has since been charged with robbery and being in possession of an imitation firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence (robbery).

You may also want to watch:

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today.