Published: 1:16 PM May 16, 2021 Updated: 3:40 PM May 16, 2021

An armed police officer points his weapon to a man lying on the ground in Lancaster Way, Chatteris. - Credit: Archant

Armed police were called to a Chatteris housing estate following a report that someone knocked on a household's door and was making threats with a machete.

It was thought he was also carrying a shotgun at the time - but this was later confirmed not to be the case.

The duty inspector has explained those involved in the incident knew each other and the incident has been contained.

He added the suspect was tasered at the scene and is currently travelling to custody.

Eleven police cars with officers and support units were called to Lancaster Way in Chatteris earlier this morning (Sunday) at around 11am.

An ambulance was also called to the incident in Lancaster Way, Chatteris. - Credit: Archant

An eyewitness said he heard officers shout ‘get down’ and a man was spotted lying in the middle of the road.

An ambulance was also called to the incident.

Police and an ambulance at the incident in Lancaster Way, Chatteris. - Credit: Archant

Eleven police cars and other support units are currently at an address in Lancaster Way, Chatteris. - Credit: Archant

Inspector Will Davis, of Cambridgeshire Police, said: “We had a call at 11am this morning alleging that somebody that they know had appeared at the front door and was making threats with a machete and an item that was believed to be a shotgun.

“We followed up on these inquiries and identified where we thought the person was.

“Because of the allegation of the weapons, we authorised the firearms departments because of the risk unarmed officers would face.

“These people all know each other; it’s likely an ongoing feud - this isn’t someone randomly turning up at someone’s door."

A heavy police presence has been reported in Lancaster Way, Chatteris, today (Sunday). - Credit: Archant

An ambulance was also called to the incident in Lancaster Way, Chatteris. - Credit: Archant

He added: "Police found the guy we believed to be responsible and, in process of him being arrested he was tasered.

“He is now off to custody - but we can confirm that he did not have a shotgun on him. An investigation is now underway and a vehicle was seized.

“I would like to reiterate that these guys knew each other - there’s no reason for people to be alarmed. It’s not a case of somebody going around Chatteris and knocking on people’s doors with a weapon.”

Police arrived on the scene at Lancaster Way, Chatteris earlier today (Sunday). - Credit: Archant