Published: 1:16 PM December 21, 2020 Updated: 1:30 PM December 21, 2020

Armed police searched the Eastwood Avenue area of March on December 18 for a suspected knifeman at around 3pm. - Credit: Google Maps

Armed police were spotted searching for a suspected knifeman near the exits of a primary and secondary school just as pupils were leaving for the day.

Officers searched the Eastwood Avenue area of March – close to the exit of Neale-Wade Academy and Cavalry Primary School – on December 18.

They were called at around 2.45pm with reports that a man was seen carrying a knife and began searching the area and questioning people.

One parent claims their daughter – a student at Neale-Wade Academy – was stopped by an officer who asked where they were going.

Armed police searched the Eastwood Avenue area of March on December 18. - Credit: Google Maps

“She was scared and told them she was meeting me, when she got down the road there was four police vans heading up and down Cavalry Park.”

You may also want to watch:

Another parent claimed they spotted the armed police officers at the back gate of Neale-Wade Academy at around 3.30pm on Cavalry Park.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at about 2.45pm with reports that a man was seen carrying what was believed to be a knife in the area of Eastwood Avenue, March.

“Officers attended and carried out searches but no one matching the description was located.”