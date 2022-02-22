Two boys arrested after teenagers threatened with hammer in Whittlesey
- Credit: POLICING FENLAND FACEBOOK
Two teenagers were arrested after a 16-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl were threatened with a hammer in Whittlesey.
The boys, aged 14 and 16, were taken into custody following an incident in the Station Road area of the town on Monday February 21.
Shortly after the incident, officers quickly located the suspects in the Coronation Avenue area where one was found in possession of a hammer.
The other, who tried to run but was quickly apprehended by officers, tried to discard a large knife.
Both were arrested and taken into custody and have been interviewed and released pending intervention from the Youth Offending Service.
The arrest was part of Operation Swerve.
For more information about knife crime, visit: https://www.cambs.police.uk/.../cri.../skc/stop-knife-crime/
To report any concerns you’ve got in your community, visit https://bit.ly/3mkmtJM.