News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News > Crime

Two boys arrested after teenagers threatened with hammer in Whittlesey

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 3:13 PM February 22, 2022
Updated: 3:29 PM February 22, 2022
Arrest after hammer threat in Whittlesey

Two boys, aged 14 and 16, were arrested after a 16-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl were threatened with a hammer in Whittlesey. One of the boys was also carrying a knife. - Credit: POLICING FENLAND FACEBOOK

Two teenagers were arrested after a 16-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl were threatened with a hammer in Whittlesey.

The boys, aged 14 and 16, were taken into custody following an incident in the Station Road area of the town on Monday February 21.

Two boys were arrested after a 16-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl were threatened with a hammer in Whittlesey.

Two boys, aged 14 and 16, were arrested after a 16-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl were threatened with a hammer in Whittlesey. - Credit: POLICING FENLAND FACEBOOK

Shortly after the incident, officers quickly located the suspects in the Coronation Avenue area where one was found in possession of a hammer.

The other, who tried to run but was quickly apprehended by officers, tried to discard a large knife.

One of the boys, who tried to flee the scene in Whittlesey, tried to discard this large knife.

One of the boys, who tried to flee the scene in Whittlesey but was quickly apprehended by officers, tried to discard this large knife. - Credit: POLICING FENLAND FACEBOOK

Both were arrested and taken into custody and have been interviewed and released pending intervention from the Youth Offending Service.

The arrest was part of Operation Swerve.

For more information about knife crime, visit: https://www.cambs.police.uk/.../cri.../skc/stop-knife-crime/

To report any concerns you’ve got in your community, visit https://bit.ly/3mkmtJM.

Cambs Live News
Whittlesey News

Don't Miss

Multiple cars have collided on the A141 March Road this evening. 

Cambs Live News | Updated

Two cars collide on A141 junction with A605 near March

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Officers investigating the disappearance of Igors Jurgevicas, 45, have found a body in the March area.

Cambs Live News

Police find body in search for missing 45-year-old Igors Jurgevicas

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Police have closed Station Road in March amid Storm Dudley.

Cambs Live News | Updated

Updates as police close Station Road in March amid Storm Dudley chaos

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
The giant tree fell on Station Road in Melbourn, south-west Cambridgeshire. 

Cambs Live News | Updated

Giant tree lands on dog walker amid Storm Eunice in Cambridgeshire

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon