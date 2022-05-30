News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News > Crime

Young man arrested after cashpoint ram raid at Tesco in Bar Hill

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 2:29 PM May 30, 2022
Police arrested a man in his 20s after a ram raid at Tesco Extra, Bar Hill

Police arrested a man in his 20s after a ram raid at Tesco Extra, Bar Hill - Credit: Google Earth

A young man was arrested after a ram raid at a Cambridgeshire Tesco supermarket.

Officers from Cambridgeshire Police were called to Tesco on Viking Way, Bar Hill at around 3am today (Monday, May 30).

They were told that a ram rad was in progress at a cashpoint, and officers managed to arrest a man in his 20s in connection with the incident.

He was taken into custody.

A spokesperson for the force said: "A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit theft and remains in custody at Huntingdon police station.

"A crime has been raised and an investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact police online or via 101 quoting incident 38 of May 30."

Witnesses who would like to contact officers with information online can visit: https://www.cambs.police.uk/ 

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Retail
Cambridge News
Huntingdon News
Cambridgeshire

Don't Miss

Edgaras Lesauskas, 29, drove at 60mph in a 30mph zone whilst under the influence of drugs.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Drug-driver killed co-worker on B1101 Elm Road in March

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Clear up operation after the major crash on the A1101 in Wisbech on Sunday (May 22).

Cambs Live News

Man, 28, and boy, 15, arrested after major A1101 crash in Wisbech

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Custody image of Jordan Greig.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Cambridgeshire man stabbed partner in the neck while she held their baby

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Dave and Angela Dawes from Wisbech, Cambridgeshire at a press conference at Down Hall Country House

Lifestyle | Video

Breakup and burglary! Couple's chaos after £101m win on Euromillions

Pearce Bates and Harry Rutter

Logo Icon