Police arrested a man in his 20s after a ram raid at Tesco Extra, Bar Hill - Credit: Google Earth

A young man was arrested after a ram raid at a Cambridgeshire Tesco supermarket.

Officers from Cambridgeshire Police were called to Tesco on Viking Way, Bar Hill at around 3am today (Monday, May 30).

They were told that a ram rad was in progress at a cashpoint, and officers managed to arrest a man in his 20s in connection with the incident.

He was taken into custody.

A spokesperson for the force said: "A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit theft and remains in custody at Huntingdon police station.

"A crime has been raised and an investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact police online or via 101 quoting incident 38 of May 30."

Witnesses who would like to contact officers with information online can visit: https://www.cambs.police.uk/