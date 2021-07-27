News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Suspected arsonist held after health centre fire

John Elworthy

Published: 3:06 PM July 27, 2021   
Arson attack at Fulbourn Health Centre

A suspected arsonist was arrested following a fire in the early hours at a Cambridgeshire surgery.  

The man is being questioned on suspicion of starting the fire at Fulbourn Heath Centre last night. 
 
The man has also been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and assaulting an emergency worker. He remains in custody. 
 
An NHS Property Services spokesperson said: “We received reports of a fire at Fulbourn Health Centre in the early hours of this morning.   

“Thankfully, no one was present at the site at this time, and the local fire service have successfully put out the fire. 

 ““Police have attended the scene and are looking into the possible causes of the fire. We are working with them in this regard, and will do all we can to support their investigations.” 

The spokesperson said they are “proactively engaging” with Dr C M Bennett and Partners and NHS Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group to quickly find alternative accommodation for the practice. 

"For the time being, the practice is re-directing patients to its other surgery at Cornford House,” said the spokesperson. 

“We are working hard to ensure that the practice can continue to provide their important services and to minimise the disruption caused to patients and staff.” 

