Dramatic images captured a fire ripping through a building in Walsoken, believed to be arson. - Credit: Marcio Garcia

A hunt is underway to find those who set fire to a derelict building in Wisbech.

Dramatic images captured the fire ripping through the building on Fundrey Road, Walsoken on Saturday, August 6.

Photographer Marcio Garcia witnessed the flames coming from nearby houses.

“We were having tea when we felt a bang; it must have been the first gas bottle exploding,” he said.

“I went outside and saw the flames behind the houses – I heard someone on the phone to the fire brigade, so I went in and got my drone out.”

Marcio said the blaze started just after 10pm, and believes the fire “lasted just short of an hour.

“Someone was saying about kids setting it alight, others about someone getting rid of the rubbish (at the building).”

Cambridgeshire Police were called to Fundrey Road at around 10.15pm on August 6 to reports of a fire at a derelict building.

“Officers attended and fire crews extinguished the blaze,” a police spokesperson said.

“An investigation into the fire is ongoing - anyone with information is urged to contact police online or via 101 quoting incident 574 of August 6.”

Marcio, who snapped the aftermath of the blaze the day after, heard two explosions.

The aftermath of a fire that ripped through a derelict building in Walsoken. - Credit: Marcio Garcia

He also praised fire crews for their swift response, which may have prevented further damage from being done.

“I heard two explosions; the first one did shake the house, which was a good distance away,” Marcio added.

“I was very surprised the damage wasn’t greater the day after.

“If the firefighters didn’t hurry, there were a couple of houses that could have been at danger.”

Four fire crews from Cambridgeshire and Norfolk were called to the fire.

“At 10.04pm, crews from Wisbech and March, along with crews from Outwell and Heacham in Norfolk, were called to a fire on Fundrey Road, Walsoken,” a Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said.

“Firefighters arrived to find a large fire in the open spreading to a derelict building.

“They extinguished the fire using jets and a hose reel and returned to their stations by 12.30am.”

The spokesperson added that the fire was deliberate.

Anyone with information can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.