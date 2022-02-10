News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News > Crime

Video

Assault arrest as woman taken to hospital with serious injuries

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 3:58 PM February 10, 2022
Updated: 4:44 PM February 10, 2022
A house in Wimblington Road, Doddington has been taped off by police this afternoon.

A house in Wimblington Road, Doddington has been taped off by police this afternoon. - Credit: BEN JOLLEY

A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault after a woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries following an incident at a house in Doddington today. 

Police said they were called to a domestic incident at a property in Wimblington Road at 12.43pm today (Thursday February 10).

A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and taken into custody at King’s Lynn.

A woman has been taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital with a serious injury, while another man received minor injuries and did not require hospital treatment.

The house has been taped off by police. 

Cambs Live News
Doddington News

Don't Miss

Dennis Ilsley from Whittlesey with family

Obituary

Family remembers sport-loving Dennis 'who could talk to anyone'

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Two women had to be treated by paramedics after a fire at a house in Peyton Avenue, March.

Cambs Live News

Two women require hospital treatment after house fire

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Concrete Barrier at Guildenburgh Lakes housing development,Guildenburgh Lakes,

Cambridgeshire County Council | Exclusive

£1m roundabout 'grenade' that could threaten new supermarket

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Two dogs were killed after they ran onto the A1198 at about 12.50pm on Saturday (February 5).

Cambs Live News

Dogs killed after two-vehicle crash

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon