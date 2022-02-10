Video
Assault arrest as woman taken to hospital with serious injuries
Published: 3:58 PM February 10, 2022
Updated: 4:44 PM February 10, 2022
- Credit: BEN JOLLEY
A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault after a woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries following an incident at a house in Doddington today.
Police said they were called to a domestic incident at a property in Wimblington Road at 12.43pm today (Thursday February 10).
A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and taken into custody at King’s Lynn.
A woman has been taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital with a serious injury, while another man received minor injuries and did not require hospital treatment.
The house has been taped off by police.