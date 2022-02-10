Video

A house in Wimblington Road, Doddington has been taped off by police this afternoon. - Credit: BEN JOLLEY

A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault after a woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries following an incident at a house in Doddington today.

Police said they were called to a domestic incident at a property in Wimblington Road at 12.43pm today (Thursday February 10).

A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and taken into custody at King’s Lynn.

A woman has been taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital with a serious injury, while another man received minor injuries and did not require hospital treatment.

The house has been taped off by police.