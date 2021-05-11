Video
Firefighters attempted to resuscitate suspected murder victim
Firefighters and paramedics attempted to resuscitate a suspected murder victim after she was found dead inside her home at 3am after “reports of violence”.
Police have arrested a 35-year-old man on suspicion of murder after the incident at Oak Tree Close in March on Monday morning (May 10).
The elderly victim, a woman in her 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene following a life-saving effort by paramedics and Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service.
“A crew from March Fire Station was called at just after 3am this morning to assist ambulance crews at an incident on Oak Tree Close,” said a fire crew spokesperson.
“Working with paramedics they attempted to resuscitate a female casualty, but she sadly died at the scene. The crews returned to their station by 7am.”
“Police were called at just after 3am to reports of violence in Oak Tree Close,” said a spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Constabulary.
A large police cordon was in place at the property for most of the day and forensics crews were in and out of the home, also searching a nearby clothes bin.
Officers were spotted at March Fire Station, around 100m from the house, searching through two taped-off yellow charity clothes disposal bins.
Detective Inspector Gordon Blair of Cambridgeshire Police said: “I would like to reassure the public that we believe this to be an isolated incident and there will be an increased police presence in the area while our investigation continues.”
The 35-year-old suspect, from March, remains in custody at Huntingdon Police Station.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact police via the web chat service at: https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw
Or via online forms at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 33 of May 10.
Those without internet access should call 101. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.