Paul Newland, of Pandora Drive, Cardea, Peterborough, handed himself in to police after attempting to steal £45 of goods from First Stop in Stanground. - Credit: Google Maps

A robber has handed himself in after attempting to steal a scratch card and two bottles of alcohol worth £45 from a convenience store.

He dropped them as the shopkeeper attempted to stop him and another from leaving.

Paul Newland, 38, and a masked accomplice entered First Stop, in South Street, Stanground, Peterborough on the evening of July 23.

The accomplice, who has never been identified, threatened the shopkeeper while Newland went behind the counter and tried to open the till.

A public CCTV appeal was launched to identify the men.

Nine days later, Newland, of Pandora Drive in Cardea, Peterborough, handed himself in at Thorpe Wood Police Station where he was charged with robbery.

He appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on December 2 where he was sentenced to a year and eight months in prison, suspended for two years, after pleading guilty at a previous hearing.

Detective Sergeant Richard Ellison said: “Thankfully no one was seriously hurt during the incident.

"It understandably has had a lasting psychological effect on the victim whose livelihood has been impacted by what happened that day."

Newland must complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and a six-month drug rehabilitation requirement.

He was also given a curfew between 8pm and 7am for three months, which will be monitored through an electronic tag.

A seven-year restraining order has been put in place prohibiting Newland from contacting the victim.