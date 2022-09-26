Police are appealing for information after an attempted vehicle break-in - Credit: CAMBS TIMES

Police are appealing for information after four men wearing balaclavas attempted to break into a car in Chatteris at the weekend.

Police were called to Chatteris at 11.55pm on Saturday, September 24 after receiving reports of a group of men attempting to break into a car down Clare Street, Chatteris.

The men were at some point interrupted and ran away from the scene heading towards Station Street.

Police are appealing for information concerning the incident.

A spokesperson for Cambs police aid: “We were called at 11.55pm on Saturday (24 September) with reports of four men wearing balaclavas attempting to break into a vehicle in Clare Street, Chatteris.

“The men were disturbed as they tried to break into the Ford Focus and ran away from the scene.

“Anyone with information concerning this incident should visit www.cambs.police.uk/report, quoting 35/69419/22. Alternatively, call 101.”



