News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News > Crime

'Supercarn't park there' Audi R8 worth £100k crashes in Peterborough

Author Picture Icon

Pearce Bates

Published: 11:37 AM March 6, 2022
Crashed black Audi R8 with one headlight crushed.

An Audi R8 crashed into a parked car in Peterborough early this morning, March 6. - Credit: BCH Road Policing Unit

An Audi R8 worth approximately £100,000 crashed into a parked car in Peterborough, during the early hours of this morning.

The convertible black supercar ran into the back of a silver car parked on the road, next to a row of terraced houses. This caused the innocent vehicle to crash into the car parked in front of it, climbing its bonnet during the incident. 

Beds, Cambs and Herts (BCH) Road Policing Unit confirmed that no injuries had occurred during the collision, other than 'a bruised ego'. 

In images provided by the unit, many locals can be seen stood outside the row of houses, no doubt checking what had happened on their street.

A statement from BCH Road Policing Unit on Twitter read: "How not to park an Audi R8 was demonstrated yesterday in Peterborough. No injuries, other than a bruised ego."

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Peterborough News

Don't Miss

Main image: Police cars on Oak Tree Close, March; Insets: Wendy, 70 and John Cole, 36

Cambs Live News

Cambs man stabbed mum, 70, to death after struggling to care for her

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
The collapsed Toys R Us shop front on Bourges Boulevard, Peterborough after a fire in 2019

Retail

Toys R Us returns 2022: Is the chain coming back to Cambridgeshire?

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
The B1101 Station Road in March will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles between March 4- March 6. 

Cambs Live News

B1101 Station Road in March set for weekend three-night closure

Rosie Boon

Author Picture Icon
A dark-blue VW Golf which was taken from a Whittlesey driveway

Video

£17,000 car taken from Whittlesey driveway overnight

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon