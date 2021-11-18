News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News > Crime

Stolen Audi RS3 worth £35,000 found after 'guy parked next to it'

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 3:17 PM November 18, 2021
James Rudolph's black Audi RS3 was stolen from outside his home in Norwood Road, March around 4pm yesterday

James Rudolph's black Audi RS3 has been found in Sutton after it was stolen from outside his home in Norwood Road, March around 4pm yesterday afternoon (November 17). - Credit: James Rudolph

A £35,000 black Audi RS3 that went missing from outside it's owner's home in March yesterday afternoon (November 17) has been found. 

James Rudolph said his Audi was located in Sutton around 12pm today (November 18) and police have been informed. 

"A guy messaged me on Facebook saying he was parked right next to it," said James. 

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Constabulary said: "I can confirm the car has been found in Sutton. 

"The investigation continues." 

The theft happened sometime around 4pm yesterday in Norwood Road. 

James said: "The thieves went round the back of my house, smashed the door, took my keys and drove away in my car at speed.”  

Most Read

  1. 1 Stolen Audi RS3 worth £35,000 found after 'guy parked next to it'
  2. 2 Resident baffled after landing suspicious parking notice
  3. 3 Boy arrested as police seize cannabis in town
  1. 4 Whopper of sentence as shoplifter banned from McDonald’s  
  2. 5 Audi RS3 worth £35,000 stolen from outside owner’s home
  3. 6 Farmer lucky to be alive after forklift impalement
  4. 7 Community transport boss police probe nears end of 3rd year
  5. 8 Police release e-fit of man after attempted sexual assault of woman
  6. 9 Driver almost FIVE times legal alcohol limit arrested after crash
  7. 10 Knowles emphatically rejects building link to church flooding

"I'm just so happy that it's unmarked." 

If you have any information about the break-in/theft, contact the police via their webchat quoting incident 370 of November 17. 

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
March News
Sutton News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A delivery driver has crashed into a house in Badgeney Road, March this morning (November 11).

Cambs Live

Delivery driver crashes through front window of house

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Recovery of a Mercedes GL following a two vehicle crash on the Forty Foot Bank, Chatteris. 

Cambs Live

Cars enter river after Fenland crash

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Will Young has joined protesters and handcuffed himself to the gates at Camp Beagle near RAF Wyton.

Popstar Will Young handcuffs himself to gates of 'Camp Beagle'

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
Graysmoor Drove fire near March

Cambs Live

Underground fire forces road to close

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon