Stolen Audi RS3 worth £35,000 found after 'guy parked next to it'
- Credit: James Rudolph
A £35,000 black Audi RS3 that went missing from outside it's owner's home in March yesterday afternoon (November 17) has been found.
James Rudolph said his Audi was located in Sutton around 12pm today (November 18) and police have been informed.
"A guy messaged me on Facebook saying he was parked right next to it," said James.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Constabulary said: "I can confirm the car has been found in Sutton.
"The investigation continues."
The theft happened sometime around 4pm yesterday in Norwood Road.
James said: "The thieves went round the back of my house, smashed the door, took my keys and drove away in my car at speed.”
Most Read
- 1 Stolen Audi RS3 worth £35,000 found after 'guy parked next to it'
- 2 Resident baffled after landing suspicious parking notice
- 3 Boy arrested as police seize cannabis in town
- 4 Whopper of sentence as shoplifter banned from McDonald’s
- 5 Audi RS3 worth £35,000 stolen from outside owner’s home
- 6 Farmer lucky to be alive after forklift impalement
- 7 Community transport boss police probe nears end of 3rd year
- 8 Police release e-fit of man after attempted sexual assault of woman
- 9 Driver almost FIVE times legal alcohol limit arrested after crash
- 10 Knowles emphatically rejects building link to church flooding
"I'm just so happy that it's unmarked."
If you have any information about the break-in/theft, contact the police via their webchat quoting incident 370 of November 17.