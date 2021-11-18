James Rudolph's black Audi RS3 has been found in Sutton after it was stolen from outside his home in Norwood Road, March around 4pm yesterday afternoon (November 17). - Credit: James Rudolph

A £35,000 black Audi RS3 that went missing from outside it's owner's home in March yesterday afternoon (November 17) has been found.

James Rudolph said his Audi was located in Sutton around 12pm today (November 18) and police have been informed.

"A guy messaged me on Facebook saying he was parked right next to it," said James.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Constabulary said: "I can confirm the car has been found in Sutton.

"The investigation continues."

The theft happened sometime around 4pm yesterday in Norwood Road.

James said: "The thieves went round the back of my house, smashed the door, took my keys and drove away in my car at speed.”

"I'm just so happy that it's unmarked."

If you have any information about the break-in/theft, contact the police via their webchat quoting incident 370 of November 17.